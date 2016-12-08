Clubs to watch out for: 12-8-2016





Filed under Arts & Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Exercise Science Club

The Exercise Science club exists to develop professional skills and knowledge for sports science and wellness education students on campus. With that intent, the club will seek out and create opportunities that increase students’ knowledge and understanding of exercise physiology and the profession, provide students with professional experiences within the University and community, improve professional writing and presentation skills, enable students to attend and participate in professional conferences, and build a social and professional network. The organization is dedicated to creating volunteer opportunities that will enhance resumes and connect people with similar interests.

Kanga Blue

Kanga Blue is an all-female acappella group on campus. The club sings a variety of contemporary songs and perform at various events around the Akron community. The organization encourages students to send them a message if they have any interest in joining the group.

Philosophy Club

The Philosophy Club is the premier free thinkers club on campus. They invite all people of all backgrounds and with all kinds of ideas and beliefs to come and share those as the organization discusses the almost infinite list of ideas which is philosophy. The contact e-mail is uoaphilosophy@gmail.com

Women in Mathematics

The purpose of the Women in Mathematics Club is to encourage women to study and to have an active career in mathematical sciences, and to promote equal opportunity and the equal treatment of women in the mathematical sciences. The club helps give women in math and science related majors a support system and gain confidence in the academic setting.