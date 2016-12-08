Players of the Week

By Jake Allen, Sports Editor

The University of Akron women's basketball team beat the Youngstown State Penguins on Tuesday night, 76-74 in overtime, at the Beeghly Center in Youngstown. Akron improved i...

By Jake Allen, Sports Editor

Kwan Cheatham Senior Forward Men's Basketball The University of Akron men's basketball team played two games over the past week going into Wednesday night's game....

By Jake Allen, Sports Editor

The fall semester of 2016 will certainly be one to remember at The University of Akron. Beside it being the first semester for new President Matthew Willson, the sports tea...

By Grant Morgan, Editor

The Buchtelite, the 127-year-old independent student newspaper of The University of Akron, will suspend publication at the beginning of next semester, marking the second ti...

By Abigail Bashor, acb130@zips.uakron.edu

UA English professor Robert Pope has recently published a short story called "Speaking for Myself" in Chicago Literati, a literary magazine based out of Chicago. The...

By Arden Palmquist, Arts and Life Editor

As final week approaches and the anxiety kicks in, students all over campus are preparing for the worst part of the semester: finals week. The University's Greek life, ...