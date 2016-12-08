Difference between PC and politeness

In a recent guest viewpoint, it was argued that political correctness is not ruining our country but is critical to our nation’s progress. It is imperative to note the difference between political correctness and mere politeness. It is certainly a common decency to respect one’s chosen pronouns and beliefs, but that’s not all that political correctness embodies. Political correctness in its current form is problematic because it inhibits our ability to critically judge the matters before us, both in everyday life and our political future. It does this by stifling discussion on what will move our country forward. Feminist author Christina Hoff-Sommers has written extensively on how academic conformity to avoid offense has resulted in poor science being taken as fact. Further proof of political correctness’s danger is revealed in the [Buchtelite] article’s second half. There is no argument put forth. Instead, it is a tirade of ad-hominem attacks against conservatism. In many ways, political correctness has become a way of shielding arguments from conservative dissent. For example, it is not politically correct to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement, but there are many problematic parts within their [sic] stated goals. In any political discourse, we should remember that despite our disagreements, there are few people who want our nation to fail. What is certain though, is that the marginalization of either side will lower the strength of both our arguments and government policy.