As final week approaches and the anxiety kicks in, students all over campus are preparing for the worst part of the semester: finals week. The University’s Greek life, every year, plans a little session for students to come together in Bierce library for a “Cram Jam.”

On Monday, Dec. 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Greek life will be taking over the library for Greek and non-Greek students.

For 40 minutes, students study and then afterward, there is a 15-minute break during which Greek Life supplies snacks and games to help destress.

Greek life student Unique Haugabook shared what her favorite part about Cram Jam is: the environment. “It gave me a chance to study and the fact that I got a lot of things done while I was there with friends.”