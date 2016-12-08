Players of the Week
December 8, 2016
Filed under Sports
Kwan Cheatham
Senior
Forward
Men’s Basketball
The University of Akron men’s basketball team played two games over the past week going into Wednesday night’s game. First, the team beat Adrian College easily, 95-41, then lost to 10th-ranked Creighton, 82-70. Senior forward Kwan Cheatham was the best Zips’ player in each game. In last Wednesday’s game versus Adrian, Cheatham played an all-around game, as he scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked three shots. He also made three of four shots from the field and both free throws. Then, in Saturday’s loss to Creighton, Cheatham scored 17 points off 6-11 shooting from the field. He also made five of nine 3-pointers, added seven rebounds, two assists, and one block. The Cincinnati native has averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, two assists, and 1.8 3-pointers per game this season.
Alex Ricketts
Senior
Guard
Women’s Basketball
After losing to Bucknell last Wednesday morning to fall to 2-2, The University of Akron women’s team fought back to win its last two games, 80-59 over Winthrop on Saturday and 76-74 versus Youngstown State on Tuesday. Senior guard Alex Ricketts was one of several Zips that played well, scoring ten points on Saturday and 20 on Tuesday. On Tuesday, she recorded a double-double with ten rebounds, and she also made two 3-pointers and had two steals. Ricketts also combined with guard Hannah Plybon to close out the Penguins by making several free throws, as Ricketts made eight of ten shots from the charity stripe. The senior has averaged 9.5 points, six rebounds, and one steal per game in her final season.
Megan Sefcik
Sophomore
Guard
Women’s Basketball
Senior Hannah Plybon has been phenomenal over the past couple of seasons as a sharpshooter from the outside, even setting the school’s record for 3-pointers made in a season and in one game. But it looks like Megan Sefcik is making her own waves as a deep threat. The Austintown, Ohio, native played a season-high 33 minutes on Tuesday, scoring 12 points off one 3-pointer. Previously, on Saturday, she lit up the scoreboard with 19 points off five treys. Sefcik also grabbed two rebounds and one steal in each game. After playing just seven minutes per game last season while averaging 2.3 points per game, Sefcik is averaging 11.3 points and 24.7 minutes per game this season.
