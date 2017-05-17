The Buchtelite Returns

Staff readies for late August launch.

After a one-semester hiatus, The University of Akron’s 128-year-old newspaper, The Buchtelite, will return in Fall 2017.

An editorial staff has been hired and is working to execute a new model for the publication proposed by faculty members.

The paper will be published in a primarily online format, but will also publish special print editions. The first print edition will be an issue welcoming students to the Fall semester.

The online format will allow The Buchtelite to publish stories every day of the week, which will make it easier for them to publish breaking news. Their previous model only allowed them to publish stories two days out of the week.

“I’m very confident that The Buchtelite will have a successful return,” Brooklyn Dennison, the Editor-in-Chief of The Buchtelite said. “I have faith in the staff members that I am working with, and look forward to the upcoming year.”

“Continuing to publish in print is important to keep the paper’s connection with the community,” Julie Cajigas, the adviser of The Buchtelite, said. “I too am looking forward to working with the bright young individuals who have signed on for the paper’s return.”

Readers should expect to see online stories beginning in early August, and the first print edition by the last week of August.