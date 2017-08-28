“Songs for a New World” coming to Akron in September

E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall is slated to host 11 events through the end of October and the first show to start off the fall 2017 semester is “Songs for a New World.”

Tony award winner, Jason Robert Brown who is known for “Parade” and “Bridges of Madison County” is bringing his first musical to Akron.

Brown’s “Songs for a New World” is very diverse, not only with its casting, but also with the stories the musical tells.

“Songs for a New World” is the story of many lives shown through different time periods and places across the world, which examine life and love through a wide array of powerful songs.

In one scene, you’ll see people aboard a Spanish sailing ship in 1492. Then, the next scene takes place at a modern day New York penthouse. This gives the show several different perspectives and keeps the audience curious about what is to come next.

This musical is unlike any other and is a must see event.

“Songs for a New World” will hit the stage at E.J. Thomas Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available now online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 330-253-2488 or at the E.J. Thomas Hall box office located at 198 Hill St. in Akron the day of each show for no additional cost.