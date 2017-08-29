Good Health Equals Great Semester

Student Health Services: Helping You be in Fine Fettle

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Kick starting this fall semester with some interesting courses, making new friends, and just starting to feel the cold slowly settle in can be very fun. You’d probably want to do all this hale and hearty, but while no one plans to fall sick during those eventful times, The University of Akron’s Student Health Services can be your friend in need. Student Health Services specializes in giving you the proper care and attention you need on campus.

Where is it and how to book an appointment?

As you enter the front of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, take the first right to find the Student Health Services area. Students are able to make appointments or wait for a walk-in appointment. It is advisable to make a prior appointment by calling at (330) 972-7808 or emailing pasbury@uakron.edu to minimize wait time.

An array of services is available at the Student Health Services. The following are collective ones listed on their website (http://www.uakron.edu/healthservices/):

General Primary Health Care

Evaluation and treatment of uncomplicated illness and injury. Immunizations / Tuberculin skin testing. Academically required physical examinations. Referral assistance for health concerns beyond the scope of the department



Well Women’s Clinic.

Annual women’s wellness exams including cervical cancer screening and testing for sexually transmitted infections. Patient information and education about healthy and safe lifestyle practices and contraceptive options.



Evaluation of sports injuries.

UA Student Health Services works closely with local health officials to monitor for potential threats to campus health.

Students who have personally used the services report that the staff is very approachable and friendly. Students also have said to have been very satisfied with treatments and results. It is stressed that unless it is a dire emergency, it is best to avoid going to the hospital (especially rushing into emergency rooms) but instead to approach the university health services department as they may be able to treat the ailment for no charge if you are covered under the university insurance plan.

In case of high levels of stress, including high blood pressure, fatigue, chronic pain, diabetes, anxiety and depression, one may look to the following places for help:

UA Counseling Center in Simmons Hall, Rm. 306., (330) 972-7082.

Clinic for Individual and Family Counseling, C. P. Cornelia Chima Family Center, 2nd Floor, (330) 972-6822.

Student Health Services, SRWC, Suite 260, (330) 972-7808.

If there are emergencies outside the office hours of Student Health Services, then students should visit the nearest hospital. The Student Health Services website suggests “students needing immediate medical attention for acute illnesses or injuries may seek care at nearby SUMMA Akron City Hospital or Akron General Medical Center.”

However, fees for treatment and ambulance, if required for transport, would be the student’s responsibility. Link to additional health resources outside the campus within the Akron community:

http://www.uakron.edu/healthservices/local-health-resources.dot

All this said, The Buchtelite staff truly hopes you remain hale and hearty, be wary of any illnesses and take preventive measures. Have a great semester ahead!