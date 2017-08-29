Lock 4 Events
August 29, 2017
Not only are there many great opportunities and fun things to do on The University of Akron campus, there are also so many things to do in the city of Akron.
In downtown Akron, there are plenty of events for students to take part in, some of which are held at Lock 4.
One of the major events held at Lock 4 is the free entertainment held every third Thursday of the month throughout the summer, from 5-10 p.m.
Every summer, May through September, Lock 4 holds local entertainment, food trucks, games, and much more.
Cornhole tournaments are sponsored by Miller Lite with prizes up to $200 for those who are of age. Registration for the tournaments starts at 6 p.m. and are limited to a first come, first serve basis. The tournament costs $20 which includes four drink tickets for soda or beer, and the chance to win $200.
If cornhole is not for you, there is still plenty to do by the rushing water of the Ohio-Erie canal. You can sit back, relax, and enjoy the music and food of your city.
Sept. 21 is the last event of the season so do not miss it! Do not worry if you are unable to make it; these great events will start back up in May.
