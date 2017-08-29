Exploring Greek Life

The University of Akron’s Fraternity and Sorority Community

Close UA Students 'Go Greek' on the Panhellenic Council. Photo courtesy of The University of Akron Photo courtesy of The University of Akron UA Students 'Go Greek' on the Panhellenic Council.

As one begins their college journey, they look for a place to belong, to be challenged, motivated, inspired and above all a place to create memories. The University of Akron’s Fraternity and Sorority Greek life is one of the oldest traditions at the University.

The University is home to over 20 chapters, all of which share values and a dedication to philanthropy. The fraternity and sorority community is governed by the Panhellenic Council, Interfraternity Council and the National Pan-Hellenic Council. These councils oversee the chapters on campus and continue to support a united community.

The fraternity and sorority community aims to create an environment which builds lasting friendships, helps develop professional skills and supports personal growth. Each chapter on the University’s campus is unique, offering men and women from every walk of life an opportunity to find their place.

New Roo Weekend marks a new beginning for UA’s Fraternity and Sorority Life as they kick off the fall semester with recruitment. Starting Aug. 25, UA students are encouraged to join the FSL community for a Glow Party with dancing, pizza and glow sticks galore. Is dancing not for you? Do not worry, students are welcome to join the FSL community on Aug. 26 at their annual ice cream social. Stop in and grab your sweet treat, while chatting with members from all fraternities and sororities on UA’s campus.

Learn more at Fraternity Experience and Chapter House Tours on Aug. 28 – 29. and Sorority 101 on Aug. 30 and 31. All events are held in the Student Union Ballrooms.

These informational sessions will provide the background information for fraternity and sorority recruitment as well as how to join. Fraternity and sorority life at the University is much more than just letters on a sweatshirt. They are organizations that give you a step ahead, as well as a deeper appreciation for the community and the world around you. For more information on the FSL community at UA visit www.uakron.edu/fsl.