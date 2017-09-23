Akron Men’s Soccer Put to the Test
Akron Zips (2-2-1) take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-1-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium - Cub Cadet Field on Sunday.
September 23, 2017
Filed under Sports
The Akron Men’s Soccer team looks to continue their undefeated streak as they face off against UMass Lowell at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Cub Cadet Field.
It will be their last game before the Zips play undefeated Michigan State on Sept. 27.
The Zips enter the game with a record of 2-2-1, after a 0-0 double-overtime game against Saint Louis on Sept. 16. This will be Akron’s sixth nonconference game of the season.
UML comes to Akron with a 4-1-1 record in the season. The River Hawks bounced back from their first loss of the season, to beat Monmouth University, 3-2. The team is currently ranked first and second in America East’s conference, No. 21 in the TopDrawer Soccer Top 25, and No. 29 in the College Soccer News Top 30.
Sunday will be the first time in program history that these two teams compete. Season ticket holders and the first 500 students to enter the game will receive a free scarf upon entry. UA students are admitted free with their Zipcard. Additional tickets are available at Cub Cadet Field, or through www.gozips.com.
Leave a Comment
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.