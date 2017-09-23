The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

Akron Men’s Soccer Put to the Test

Akron Zips (2-2-1) take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-1-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium - Cub Cadet Field on Sunday.

Sophomore, Marcel Zajac defending the ball against UC-Santa Barbara, 3-1. (Photo courtesy of Zips Men’s Soccer)

By Robert Corts
September 23, 2017
The Akron Men’s Soccer team looks to continue their undefeated streak as they face off against UMass Lowell at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Cub Cadet Field.

It will be their last game before the Zips play undefeated Michigan State on Sept. 27.

The Zips enter the game with a record of 2-2-1, after a 0-0 double-overtime game against Saint Louis on Sept. 16. This will be Akron’s sixth nonconference game of the season.

UML comes to Akron with a 4-1-1 record in the season. The River Hawks bounced back from their first loss of the season, to beat Monmouth University, 3-2. The team is currently ranked first and second in America East’s conference, No. 21 in the TopDrawer Soccer Top 25, and No. 29 in the College Soccer News Top 30.

Sunday will be the first time in program history that these two teams compete. Season ticket holders and the first 500 students to enter the game will receive a free scarf upon entry. UA students are admitted free with their Zipcard. Additional tickets are available at Cub Cadet Field, or through www.gozips.com.

