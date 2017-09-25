Love Akron to Host Sixth Annual Awards Breakfast

The Christian network plans to honor two of its outstanding servant leaders.





Love Akron will host their sixth annual awards breakfast at the John S. Knight Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:45 a.m. The Love Akron Awards are held each September in memory of the late Brenda Burnham Unruh.

The awards breakfast is meant to honor two distinguished servant leaders in the Akron community. This year’s honorees include Scott Myers, Gina Burk, Pastor Knute Larson, Dr. Ron Fowler, Robert Dejournett and Pastor Joe Schoblocher. The awards will also have two featured guest speakers, Andrew Collins and Jameel McGee.

Founded in 1995 at the Arlington Street Church of God, Love Akron is a Christian organization that aims to call all Christian leaders in the Akron community to unite in serving the spiritual needs of the community by upholding the three basic tenants of prayer: unity, and collaborative ministry.

Although a quarterly wide prayer retreat is the main event Love Akron has to draw Christians together, Love Akron also organizes several prayer retreats and small prayer groups as well. Love Akron has members from many sects of Christianity including Catholic priests, Protestant ministers, and prison chaplains.

Ticket sales have ended for this event, however, for more information on Love Akron and their various outreach programs, click HERE.

