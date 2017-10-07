The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

The Buchtelite

Zips Kick for the Cure

Akron Zips (1-10-2) 0 vs. Kent State Flashes (8-4-1) 3

%28Graphic+courtesy+of+Zips+Women%27s+Soccer%29
(Graphic courtesy of Zips Women's Soccer)

(Graphic courtesy of Zips Women's Soccer)

(Graphic courtesy of Zips Women's Soccer)

By Robert Corts
October 7, 2017
Filed under Sports

The University of Akron women’s soccer team will look for their second win of the season, following their 0-3 loss against school rival Kent State on Thursday night, Oct. 6. The Zips have yet to grab a victory since their game against Wisconsin Green Bay in August.

Kent’s Isabelle Mihail scored in the 17th minute from 15 yards out on an assist from Karli Paracca to put the Golden Flashes ahead. Kristen Brots scored in the 55th minute on a straight shot from 10 yards out off assists from Paige Culver and Vital Kats in order to give the Flashes a 2-0 lead. During the 53rd minute, Henderson-Muschett scored off a corner kick to secure the game win.

“We lost to a high-quality team tonight, but felt we did quite well in the first half,” said Head Coach Noreen Herlihy. “We conceded two goals in two minutes in the second half against the defending champions and it’s tough to come back from that. Having said that, the players never quit and gave it everything.  We will move on now and focus [on] our home game [this] Sunday.”

After being defeated by the Golden Flashes, the Zips season record will fall to 1-10-2 with dropping their MAC record dropping to 0-4-1.

The Zips will return to FirstEnergy Stadium-Cub Cadet Field on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. to play the Ohio Bobcats. Akron will host their annual Kick for the Cure in support of  Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first hundred fans to enter the game will receive a free pink hat. Fans and students can also make donations in order to receive a shirt, $10 for fans and $5 for students.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Dominate Ball State in Homecoming Victory

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Football Looks to Bounce Back After Losing Key Players

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Golf Holds on to Third Place Finish, Grayson Runner-Up at Firestone Invitational

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Volleyball Defeats Buffalo, Drops Heartbreaker to Toledo in Road Split

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Akron Football Scores Second Win of the Season, First MAC Win

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Hand Top-Ranked Michigan State First Loss of Season

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Big Time, Big Ten Champs Square off Against Zips

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Put on Show, Defeat #21 UMass Lowell

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Volleyball Defeats Rival Kent State In Weekend Split to Open MAC Play

  • Zips Kick for the Cure

    Sports

    Zips Fall Late in Tight Battle Against Troy