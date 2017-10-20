Enjoy the Fall Season in Akron

(Photo courtesy of Szalay's Farm and Market)

The Akron area has a lot of activities for the community to enjoy that are specific to fall and Halloween. Whether you want to go through a corn maze or go to a haunted house, there’s something for everyone and it’s just around the corner.

There are a number of farms in or near Akron that will give anybody their fall fix. Szalay’s Farm and Market is a very popular farm in Peninsula. Szalay’s Farm is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and has everything a fall lover could hope for. Possibly the most popular thing about Szalay’s is their giant corn maze that is redesigned every year to keep guests on their toes. The corn maze costs $6 and takes approximately 30 minutes to complete and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Oct. 31.

Along with the corn maze, Szalay’s has many other fall staples. Szalay’s sells pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, straw bales, critter corn, fresh chestnuts, local honey, maple syrup, homegrown apples, and fresh pressed cider.

“My favorite season is fall and I love going to Szalay’s every year with my family to see all of the pumpkins and to get lost in the giant corn maze. Plus, their apples in the fall are the best time to get them,” Brittany Blevins, senior at UA, said.

For more information about Szalay’s Farm and Market, visit their website.

If you’re interested in visiting other farms, Hale Farm, Graf Growers, Dussel Farm and Kingsway are all popular choices near Akron.

Another popular activity to take part in this time of year is haunted houses. Akron’s Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory has been open for 44 years and is an Akron staple to participate in during October.

“The Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory is an iconic haunt in the industry, the show has been given a major facelift and is better than ever. Two haunts in one, it’s more than worth the price of admission,” Michael Edwards said on The Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory Facebook page.

Tickets are available for purchase online at hauntedschoolhouse.com or at the ticket window. On Thursdays and Sundays, tickets for both the Schoolhouse and Laboratory are $25 and on Fridays and Saturdays, tickets are $30. A schedule with times and days for the haunted house is available at their website.

Other popular haunted houses near Akron include Ghoul Brothers House of Horrors, Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center and Factory of Terror.

