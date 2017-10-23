The 2380 Film Club’s Showing of “Night of the Living Dead”

The 2380 Film Club will be showing the cult classic “Night of the Living Dead” on Oct. 25 in celebration of the movie’s 50th anniversary.

The showing will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Union Theater at The University of Akron. The showing will be free and open to everyone.

The announcement of the showing on Zipmail said “Night of the Living Dead” was a groundbreaking indie horror film that cemented the zombie as a classic American horror icon. “It spawned the zombie horror genre, and its popularity continues today with movies, TV and literature like ‘World War Z’ and ‘The Walking Dead,’” the announcement said.

The 2380 Film Club is a student organization at the University. To join their organization, students can send a request to their organization on OrgSync or join their meetings, the president of the club, Glenn Booth, said. Their meetings are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the College of Arts and Sciences. For more information, visit their OrgSync and Facebook page.

For the future, the 2380 Film Club planned to have a small independent film festival during the spring semester, Booth said. The film festival will take place at the Nightlight Cinema in Downtown Akron, Booth said. He said that last year’s film festival had a pretty decent turnout.

Anyone that does small indie films can reach out to the 2380 Film Club if they want their film showed at the festival, Booth said.

The film club might also try to organize another movie showing in the future as well, Booth said.

