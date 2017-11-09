Akron Symphony Orchestra to Perform the Score from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

Close (Photo courtesy of harrypotterinconcert.com) (Photo courtesy of harrypotterinconcert.com)

On Nov. 11, E.J. Thomas Hall will be hosting The Akron Symphony who will be performing award-winning composer and Oscar winner, John Williams’ score from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. This performance will have two different showtimes, one at 1:00 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Warner Bros. and CineConcerts announced the global Harry Potter Film Concert Series in early 2017 and the series celebrates the wizarding world that J.K. Rowling has created. With this unique concert experience, audiences can relive the magic of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” which will play in HD on a large screen while the Akron Symphony Orchestra performs the score simultaneously.

From the Harry Potter in Concert website, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the entire world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to this world, and to the many wonderful characters that inhabit it,” Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for The Harry Potter Film Concert Series said.

There are still some tickets left for the two highly anticipated shows on ticketmaster.com as well as at the E.J. Thomas box office from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays or by phone at 330-972-7570. Ticket prices range from $30 to $70 for the 1:00 p.m. performance and $75 to $125 for the 7:30 performance.

For more information visit harrypotterinconcert.com or uakron.edu/ej.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close