De-stress During Finals at Bierce

As finals week approaches, students seem to have similar feelings: anxiety over their exams and relief that the semester is over.

For instance, Makayla Enriques, an Anthropology senior said she just can’t wait to be finished with classes. Her birthday is during finals week, she said, which she is looking forward to, but she is not looking forward to deadlines and working a lot during finals week.

During past semesters, to relieve stress during finals week, Enriques liked to attend the events that Bierce Library has offered. She said she likes the stress dogs at the library the most.

“I just love dogs so much,” she said, “they are supposed to decrease your heart rate and relieve stress, which they did for me.”

In the past during finals week and pre-finals week, Bierce Library has offered events and activities that students could enjoy to take their mind off of finals, such as the stress dogs, which have seemed to be a fan favorite. Luckily for Enriques and many other students at The University of Akron, Bierce Library is holding similar events and activities this year.

Stephanie Everett, who is the manager of planning, communications, and engagement at University Libraries said Bierce plans to have the Wagtime Therapy Dogs, Krispy Kreme donuts and late-night coffee available. Other popular activities such as button and magnet making, and coloring tables will be available.

The tentative schedule for the activities are as follows: the therapy dogs will visit Bierce Library Monday through Friday during finals week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Krispy Kreme donuts will be offered on a first come first serve basis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, and late night coffee will be available Monday through Thursday from 8-11 p.m.

All events and activities offered during finals week are free and available to all students.

Bierce Library will also offer extended hours through pre-finals and finals week, Everett said. Bierce will stay open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for students who want to stay up late and study or just relax.

Although the events and activities during finals week help students significantly, they are only held on the west side of campus, and students who attend most of their classes in Polsky may not be able to easily benefit from the finals week events.

Ina Barnhart, a senior who is majoring in Social Work said she feels like having events for finals week would help students, especially seniors who are in majors such as Audiology or Social Work who spend most of their time in Polsky.

Barnhart said that sometimes she feels ostracized in Polsky because it is far away from the rest of campus.

Enriques said that there should be more amenities such as free food for students who commute and are away from home and may not have money for food or for students who have used all of their Zip Card swipes.

She said she would like to have more fun events during finals week that allows students to get away from finals week and be distracted from it rather than just have something to do during finals week.

Enriques also dislikes early morning finals, she said. She said that she is not prepared for early morning finals, not because she is not ready for the final, but because she is not awake enough. Finals at 7:45 a.m. are also not beneficial to commuter students, she said, because commuter students have to wake up early to drive to campus and may not have time to study the morning before the exam.

Finals week may be rough for everyone, but the best thing to do may be to utilize the events and activities the University offers to its students. Enjoy the free coffee and use the late nights at Bierce to study, but also make sure to relax with the stress dogs and get enough sleep.

Finals may be the most stressful time of the semester, but don’t forget, there is also some fun.

