Entertainment Spotlight Shines on Zips Programming Network

Have you ever wondered who was planning and executing all of the fun events on campus? Members of The Zips Programming Network is responsible for the regularly scheduled events happening around campus to involve and entertain students, faculty and staff at The University of Akron.

UA students can be involved with ZPN not only by attending events planned by the major student organization but by also being a member and helping plan and execute the events. ZPN enhances your collegiate experience through leadership opportunities, exciting possibilities, and the group of hardworking students prides themselves on being a fun student organization.

Some of The Zips Programming Network’s most popular events are, ZPNFest, Mocktails, which gives student organizations the opportunity to win money for their organization, the annual fall Root Beer Kegger, the H. Jon Benjamin Comedy Show, Diversity Fest, Bingo Night, and Tie Dying.

Another popular event in the Student Union is ZPN’s Movie Series. In Gardner Theatre, members of ZPN hosts movie nights where they show new release movies.

Movie nights are free of cost for students and only $1 for guests. A movie schedule is available in the Student Union and on this webpage.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson will be featured on Thursday, Nov. 30, Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. All movie showings are at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

“We have quite a few events coming up towards the end of the semester and the start of the holiday season. We have our huge Casino Night with loads of high-end prizes on Nov. 13. We will have a sugar cookie decorating event on Nov. 15, a Cleveland Browns game bus trip on Nov. 19. ZPN will also have an event planned for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 and will end the holiday events with “Become a Barista,” Zips Programming Network President, Tyler Turner said.

All additional information on the events listed above will be posted around The University of Akron’s Student Union, and ZPN social media/Orgsync closer to the date of each event.

The leaders of The Zips Programming Network are President, Tyler Turner, Ally Kahn as the Fine Arts Chair, Bryce Chekan as the Late Night Chair, Malav Desai as the Marketing Chair, Abi Uwadiae as the Diversity Chair, and Megan Laws as the Traditional Events Chair. Their faculty adviser is Brittany Ferguson-Mike.

It’s very easy for students to get involved with ZPN. They host associate meetings every Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Student Union Room 316. “Students can stop in and learn about all of our upcoming events and sign up to help with them. If they work two events with us they will receive a special ZPN T-Shirt and get access to special prize drawings,” President, Tyler Turner said.

If students can’t attend meetings they can email ZPN at ZPN@uakron.edu for an associate meeting agenda and can sign up to help with upcoming events through email.

For more information on The Zips Programming Network, follow the organization on social media to stay updated on upcoming events and meeting information: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

More information about ZPN is also on Orgsync in MyAkron for students, faculty and staff to see upcoming events, as well as their page on The University of Akron’s website.

