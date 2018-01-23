Open Casting Call for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Everyone remembers the heartwarming tale of Quasimodo from the Disney classic, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” This semester, the Theatre Guild at The University of Akron will be putting on its own rendition performance and opening the stage to students interested in character roles, musical instruments and the behind-the-scenes tech crew.

The performance is scheduled for April 19 to 21, and April 26 to 28 at 7:30 p.m. and April 22 at 2:30 p.m. Dress rehearsal will be held on April 11 to 14 and April 16 to 18.

Cast

For students interested in character roles, auditions are being held January 24 and 25 from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Guzzetta Hall in Studio 393. The UA Theatre Guild asks for auditioners to prepare 16 to 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the piece or written by the composer. An accompanist will be provided during the audition, so be sure to bring sheet music in the key you plan to sing. Additionally, auditioners will be taught choreography and are reminded to wear comfortable fitting clothes. The auditioner may also be invited to read from the script and may have to stay a little later if required. Those who have headshots and résumés are more than welcome to bring them along; however, it is not a mandatory requirement. If chosen for a role, rehearsals will begin on January 29. To fill out the audition form early or view character information, please visit this website.

Music

Auditions for students interested in being a part of the pit orchestra will be held February 1 and 2 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Guzzetta Hall in room 5. The UA Theatre Guild is looking for the following instruments to be played: flute or piccolo, clarinet, alto saxophone, oboe, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, keyboard, percussion, violin, viola and cello. Each auditioner must bring 2 to 3 orchestral excerpts of contrasting styles and an etude of their choice. Three copies of your music are needed for the committee. In total, the audition will take between 10 to 15 minutes per person. Please visit this website to fill out your information and then sign up for a time here. Walk-ins are welcome for auditions; however, you must wait until an available slot opens up to audition. If you have any questions, please email uatheatreguild@gmail.com.

Tech Crew

Those wishing to work behind the scenes in the tech crew will meet on February 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Guzzetta Hall in room 298. The UA Theatre Guild needs crew members to operate in the following positions: assistant stage manager, production assistant, lighting director and light board, sound designer and soundboard, costume design and quick changer, props master, backstage crew and scenic painter. No previous experience is required for the tech crew. If you are unable to make the meeting, you can email the Theatre Guild at uatheatreguild@gmail.com.

For more information about the Theatre Guild at The University of Akron, please visit their website.