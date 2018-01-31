Northside Marketplace Offers UA Students a Sampling of Akron’s Small Businesses

A newcomer has appeared in the ever-changing facade of downtown Akron, and it is certainly not one to be missed. Located near Luigi’s Restaurant on Furnace Street in downtown Akron, Northside Marketplace is a relatively new installment for the city.

According to the Downtown Akron Partnership’s website, Northside Marketplace is, “an urban market designed to focus on social interaction, local business, and grass-roots artisans.” In other words, it’s hipster central. All kidding aside, Northside Marketplace certainly does feature many unique, local businesses. The list includes: Akron Creamery, Akron Honey, 2 Daughter’s Tea Company, Rubber City Clothing, Local Brew, Stray Dog, Sure House Coffee Roasting Co., and the list goes on and on.

Northside Marketplace is essentially set up like a small shopping mall. When visitors enter the building they are brought into the “food court” where they can stop by Akron Creamery for a cup of very trendy Thai rolled ice cream, or hit up the bar to taste some locally made drinks, or shoppers can stop at the coffee bar for a sampling of some delicious local roasts. Behind the food stalls are several shops that sell artisan goods ranging from large ceramic top hats to sweaters and soaps shaped like various foods.

Northside Marketplace is a dream come true for any student at The University of Akron who like to shop local and/or discover some of the latest food trends. Whether visitors are seeking microbrews or local honey, Northside Marketplace will certainly have something that they will find appealing. If you’re a UA student who has never set foot in downtown Akron or a veteran Akron explorer, Northside Marketplace is a must for your next downtown excursion.

A complete list of vendors, business hours, and a little more information about Northside Marketplace can be found on the Downtown Akron Partnership’s website.