Calling All Professors
February 22, 2018
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Dance, Showcase
Forget Dancing with the Stars, The University of Akron’s Ballroom Dance team is hosting Dancing with the Professor’s on Monday, Apr. 9.
Eight professors with the most amount of nominations will be given a lesson by UA’s Ballroom Dance Club at the University!
“Our club has been talking about putting on this event for a couple of years. This is the semester we’ve finally decided to act on it, and hopefully, all goes well. The dancing will surely be worth it,” said Louis Orehek President of Akron’s Ballroom Dance Team.
Have a professor in mind? Be sure to nominate him or her before polls close on Thursday, Mar. 1 on this website.
Dancing with the Professors will be hosted on Mon, Apr. 9 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in UA’s Student Union Ballroom. Tickets will be sold in prior to this event for $5, or at the door for $7. All proceeds raised from this event will be donated to a charity of the team’s choice.
To post a comment on a story, you must provide your name and a valid email address. The Comments Forum is a place for civil discussion and debate. The editors reserve to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or that includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, or inaccurate or misleading information. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Editor-in-Chief at 330-972-6184.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.