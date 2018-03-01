Relax and Take a Trip to Cuyahoga Valley National Park!

Just twenty minutes from The University of Akron is the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. As the snow melts, the park is beginning to bloom and is absolutely exquisite.

The historic park is a refuge for native plants and wildlife providing plenty of discovery.

Refuge for native plants and wildlife and provides routes of discovery for visitors. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is covered in acres of deep forests, rolling hills, and open farmlands. The Towpath Trail allows visitors to walk or ride alongside the historic Ohio and Erie Canal.

The park offers over 125 miles of hiking trails with beautiful views of canals. Some hiking trails are more challenging than others, some require you to cross streams with stepping stones or log bridges, while others including the Towpath Trail are accessible to all visitors.

Join UA’s Outdoor Adventure Department Saturday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. as they hike a less known waterfall! Tickets for the afternoon hike are $5 for UA Students or SRWC members and $12 for non-members.

Register now at the Rec or online to reserve your spot, today! For more information, please contact the OASIS Office at (330)-972-6956.