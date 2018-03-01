Spring Adventure Trips with Student Recreation and Wellness Center

This spring, the Student Recreation and Wellness Center at The University of Akron is offering adventure trips open to members and nonmembers, with activities ranging from horseback riding to whitewater rafting.

There are two programs being held in March. On Saturday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a trip to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park for a waterfall hike. The cost is $7 for members and $12 for non-members. There will also be a guided horseback trail ride along through miles of terrain throughout Camp Y-Noah’s Equestrian Center on Sunday, March 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $37 for members and $45 for non-members.

The Rec has six programs scheduled in April to round out the semester. There will be a canopy tour, an outdoor climbing trip, whitewater rafting, standup paddleboarding, river kayaking, and a bike-share cycle trip on local bike-friendly trails.

