ZPN to Host Cupcake Wars

The University of Akron’s ZPN is holding the Cupcake Wars once again. The best part is, you could win $300.

The Zips Programming Network is inviting any student organization, residence hall, or greek life chapter to form a team of four to six people and compete for this grand prize. Each group is even allowed to form multiple teams, to have more of a chance of winning the prize for your organization with first place receiving $300, second place receiving $200, and third place receiving $100.

The ZPN cupcake Wars are very similar to The Food Network’s very own “Cupcake Wars!” television show. Included in this event, there will be multiple minute-to-win-it games leading up to decorating each team’s cupcakes.

As always, there is a theme for this year’s cupcake wars. Each team will be racing against the clock to decorate their best “Animated Movies” themed cupcakes, with all supplies provided by ZPN.

To take part in this event, Make sure you register your team on OrgSync and fill out the “ZPN’s Cupcake Wars 2018 Team Sign-Up” form by Monday, April 2 at 4 p.m. The event itself will take place on Wednesday. April 4 from 6-9 p.m. in the Student Union market area.

Feel free to click the link below to take you straight to the sign-up page. Also, you can contact Josh Villers at zpntraditional@uakron.edu for any more questions.

More information can also be found here.