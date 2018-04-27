Get Ready for SpringFest Part Two

On Friday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., The University of Akron tradition of closing out another academic year with SpringFest will continue on the Coleman Common.

There will be music, food trucks, different attractions, and the Ultimate SpringFest Challenge.

Music will be provided by DJ Smoov. There will be many food trucks including, Swenson’s, Barrio, The Proper Pig Smokehouse, Fire Truck Pizza Company, Bye Bye Birdie, and Nelly Belly.

The many attractions include: inflatables, which require a Zip Card and a signed waiver in order to participate, carnival games with a raffle prize table. Prizes include Cleveland Indians tickets, Cedar Point tickets, Beats by Dre, and a Southwest Airlines gift card. There will also be free cotton candy, snow cones, and the popular petting zoo.

The Ultimate SpringFest Challenge is where 12 students are selected through an application based process. Throughout the course of the challenge, the contestants will face off in a timed challenge to complete the variety of interactive and inflatable attractions that are offered at SpringFest. The 2018 contestants are coming soon to uakron.edu/springfest/festival.

SpringFest 2018 t-shirts are available now at the Student Union Info Desk for $7.

SpringFest is also looking for volunteers, where you’ll receive the SpringFest t-shirt for free. To volunteer and for more information about the annual festival, visit this website.