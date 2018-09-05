The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

Local Artists Display Work at Akron Artwalk

As one of the several events in the art community, the Akron ArtWalk allows local artists to display various forms of art while also informing visitors about them.

Lizzi Aronhalt stands in her studio in front of several original art pieces. Aronhalt is an Ohio licensed art teacher and offers art lessons individually, as well as in a small group setting.

By Amanda Piekarz, Arts and Entertainment Editor
September 5, 2018
In association with Zeber-Martell Gallery & Clay Studio and the Northside Market, the Akron Artwalk gave local artists the opportunity to display their work in the Summit ArtSpace from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Toni Daniel displays original artwork for sale. Daniel works mainly with oil and acrylic canvases.

The Artwalk aimed to showcase many different forms of art and specialties, including painting, collages, found objects, beading, fiber art, photography and sculptures.

During the event, many different artists gave a short demonstration and discussed artwork in their studios with visitors.

Gail Taber places beads on one of her works in progress. Taber creates many different forms of art, including beadwork (seen above), photography, collages, sculptures and jewelry.

According to the Summit ArtSpace website, their mission includes “Nurturing environments for artists at all levels of their creative journey; Encouraging participation in the arts through education and outreach; [and] Serving as a vital creative resource for the community.”

The website also has information on rooms for rent that can be used for different things, including studios for artists, office space for creative businesses or just meeting areas for anyone who may need a place to gather.

Tara Deetscreek in her studio at the Akron ArtSpace. Deetscreek has a BFA in drawing and pottery, but has explored further into her artistic ability.

One upcoming event in the art community is the High Arts Festival, sponsored by the Downtown Akron Partnership, running from Sept. 4, Oct. 6., in the Summit ArtSpace.

For more information on upcoming events in the art community, check out Summit ArtSpace’s website.

Colleen and Jeff Pallone specialize in water marbling. Paint is dripped on a tray of water and a design is created. Then, objects are pushed through the water and paint, allowing it to soak into the objects. This image shows door stoppers after water marbling.
About the Contributor
Amanda Piekarz, Arts and Entertainment Editor
330-972-7362 arts-sports-editor@buchtelite.com
