Downtown Akron Partnership Hosts ‘3rd Thursday’: Celebration of Arts, Culture

This monthly event showcases various areas of cuisine, culture, arts and entertainment in downtown Akron.

The Downtown Akron Partnership is hosting “3rd Thursday” to celebrate local art, culture and entertainment locations in downtown Akron.

This event takes place on the third Thursday of each month in order to “introduce visitors to independent destinations, events and activities that establish Downtown Akron as arts and culture destination,” according to the Downtown Akron Partnership website.

Free trolley rides to several areas will be available, including the Northside District, North High Street, Akron-Summit County Public Library, Cascade Plaza, Lock 4 and the Towpath Trail, Exchange and Main Streets, Main and State Streets, Quaker Square and Summit Street.

This event offers support for local Akron artists in the many studios and galleries that are highlighted each 3rd Thursday. The event also focuses on local food, and entertainment places, as well as music and shopping opportunities.

A few other places highlighted on the website are the Akron Art Museum, DaVinci’s Pizza, Lock 3, Insomnia Cookies, The Nightlight, Luigi’s Italian Restaurant and the Summit ArtSpace. The event includes over thirty Akron businesses, studios or galleries.

For more information about the Downtown Akron Partnership’s “3rd Thursday” and additional details on this event, visit their Facebook page or their website.