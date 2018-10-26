The Editorially Independent Student Voice at The University of Akron Since 1889.

‘The Blacker The Berry’

(Image via Pixabay)
By Bethany Boyer, Guest Poet
October 26, 2018

The blacker the berry,

 the sweeter the juice.

Too white for the blacks,

too black for the whites.

A constant feeling of you having to choose.

Stop denouncing my identity and roots.

Though I may have lighter skin,

I am no less black within.

