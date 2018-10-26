‘The Blacker The Berry’
October 26, 2018
The blacker the berry,
the sweeter the juice.
Too white for the blacks,
too black for the whites.
A constant feeling of you having to choose.
Stop denouncing my identity and roots.
Though I may have lighter skin,
I am no less black within.
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attack, libel, hate speech, profanity, or inaccurate or misleading information. The Buchtelite does not approve of racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism, classism, etc. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.