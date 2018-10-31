Making the Most of Halloween

Halloween is a time to don your favorite costume and indulge in tricks and treats while watching spooky horror classics with friends. Here are some ways members of the Editorial Board spends the holiday of haunts:

The Akron Tradition

Brooklyn Dennison

Editor-in-Chief

Halloween, like many holidays, can take a toll on your bank account. There are costumes and candy to buy, and plenty of places to visit like pumpkin patches and haunted houses. However, you can save a little bit of cash by going to a relatively inexpensive haunted house right here in Akron.

The Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory, located on 1300 Triplett Blvd., has tickets starting as low as $20 for college students on select days. The price covers both attractions- the schoolhouse and the laboratory- which are two separate buildings in the same location. The tickets can get as high as $30 per ticket on the busiest nights. Their website has a calendar where you can see the price of a ticket throughout the season. According to their website, this dynamic pricing is new and allows them to have cheaper tickets on off-peak nights.

In my experience, The Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory is a great place to start for people who are new to haunted houses but is still intense enough for veteran horror seekers. The props, costumes, and most of the makeup is fantastic considering the price of a ticket and the actors are respectful to the audience while succeeding in giving a fright.

Halloween Candies Ranked

Jake Herron

Online Editor

Let’s talk about what we all set out into the night of a thousand frights for: the candy! (We can talk about drinks and other Halloween activities in a different paper.) There’s no age limit on acquiring your favorite Halloween treats; and if your costume is good enough, nobody will know!

Here are my top Halloween candies ranked:

10. Skittles: Would be even better if they were only the red ones.

9. Laffy Taffy: Just give me ten minutes to get the wrapper off.

8. Runts: A chipped tooth isn’t the end of the world.

7. Butterfingers: So worth the mess.

6. Double Bubble Gum: Has four seconds ever tasted so good?

5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate: Refrigerate before opening. You’ll thank me later.

4. Reese’s Cups: I’d down one of these delicacies even if I did have a peanut allergy.

3. Pop Rocks: Swallow whole for best results.

2. Nestle Crunch Bars: So good, I’d double back through the neighborhood to get some more of these.

1. Almond Joy: Because life’s a beach.

Clearly, my dentist hates my guts.

Costume Courtesy

Sala Wier

Copy Editor

With Halloween coming up, it’s important to be culturally aware of what costume you decide to wear for the holiday. Halloween is a time for fun, and a great chance to show off your creative costume ideas.

But, dressing up as stereotypes such as Native Americans, Indians, or Mexicans is simply wrong. It’s easy for people to dress up as racist stereotypes, but what kind of message does that send to these groups of people who can’t just take off a costume and be treated “normal?” These cultures aren’t costumes; and even if you think it’s appreciation, it is still appropriation.

Try to stray away from costumes that seem too “gimmicky.” Focus on becoming your favorite animal or character from a TV show. Overall, don’t eat too much candy and be safe!

Halloween Accessibility

Megan Parker

Copy Editor

My take on Halloween, like my take on anything, is extremely different than most due to my physical disability that leaves me using a wheelchair in order to get around. While it is important to know that I do not speak for everyone with a disability, I do believe many people will be able to relate.

First, I have had some of the greatest and worst costume ideas based on my medical equipment. One year, I dressed as a gangster but that ended up as a failure because I didn’t look ‘tough’ enough. Another year, I dressed as Darth Vader, which was great because my breathing machine sounded just like him.

Second, while this sounds terrible, I always got more candy in my bag than my siblings. For whatever reason, people decided that a person in a wheelchair would be happier if they got more candy: which is not a complete lie. However, I usually ended up sharing with my family anyway because candy is a great tool to bribe younger siblings.

Lastly, and probably the negative aspect of Halloween for me, is that not every town is wheelchair/disability friendly. There have been many times where I was left to wait on the sidewalk while my siblings took my bag up to a door because I couldn’t get up the stairs. Sometimes, people would even yell at my siblings out of the belief that they were just trying to get more candy.

Overall, while I love Halloween in regards to the fact that people get to be something they are not for one night without being judged too harshly, I must say that the holiday would be even better if people would take into account the less mobile people in their communities.

Spooky Reads

Jordyn Etling

Sports Editor

When it comes to Halloween, everyone looks for some way to relate to the holiday and season. Personally, I am a massive reader and enjoy relaxing in the spooky fall weather with a good book. Nothing beats a cup of your favorite hot drink, a warm blanket, a fall breeze and a story to fall into. The recommendations below are mostly under the genre, ‘young adult.’ This is mostly what I read and I believe they are stories everyone can enjoy!

“This Savage Song / Our Dark Duet” by Victoria Schwab This is the first of the two-book series.

There’s no such thing as safe in a city overrun with monsters and at war. Kate Harker and August Flynn are the heirs to a divided city, where the violence has begun to breed actual monsters. All Kate wants is to be as ruthless as her father, who lets the monsters roam free. All August wants is to be as good-hearted as his own father, to play a bigger role in protecting the innocent—but he’s one of the monsters. After a turn of events Kate soon discovers August’s secret, and after a failed assassination attempt the pair must flee for their lives. “A Darker Shade of Magic” by V.E. Schwab This is the first of a trilogy with the same name!

Kell is one of the last Antari—magicians with a rare, coveted ability to travel between parallel Londons; Grey, Red, White and Black. Raised in the Red London, Kellofficially serves the Maresh Empire as an ambassador and is unofficially a smuggler: a defiant hobby with dangerous consequences. After a horrible exchange, Kell escapes to Grey London and runs into Delilah Bard, a cut-purse with lofty aspirations. She first robs him, then saves him from a deadly enemy. Now perilous magic is afoot, and treachery lurks at every turn. To save all of the worlds, they’ll first need to stay alive. “Daughter of Smoke and Bone” by Laini Taylor This is a trilogy of the same name!

Around the world, black handprints are appearing on doorways, scorched there by winged strangers who have crept through a slit in the sky. Karou fills her sketchbooks with monsters that may or may not be real. Who is she? That is the question that haunts her; and she’s about to find out. “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley We follow the story of committed science student Victor Frankenstein. Obsessed with discovering the cause of life and bestowing animation upon lifeless matter. Victor assembles a human being from stolen body parts, tormented by isolation and loneliness, the once-innocent creature turns to evil and unleashes a campaign of murderous revenge against his creator. “The Coldest Girl in Coldtown” by Holly Black Tana lives on the outskirts Coldtowns, of one of many walled cities where quarantined monsters and humans mingle in a bloody mix of predator and prey. The only problem is, once you pass through Coldtown’s gates, you can never leave. One morning, Tana wakes up surrounded by corpses and the only other survivors are her exasperatingly endearing ex-boyfriend, infected and on the edge, and a mysterious boy burdened with a terrible secret. Shaken and determined, Tana enters a race against the clock to save the three of them the only way she knows how: by going straight to the wicked, opulent heart of Coldtown.

Spooky Flicks

Amanda Piekarz

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Halloween for me always meant two things: horror movies, and Boo at the Zoo.

Sure, I loved to trick or treat. I lived in a relatively large neighborhood, where most of the residents were retired and had no children living with them. Nonetheless, all our neighbors loved Halloween and made it special for the few children who did live in the neighborhood; generally having bought king-sized candy bars and decorating their front yards in themed stops along the streets.

When I turned 13 though, I stopped trick or treating and began having Halloween parties with my friends. We bought our own candy, picked out a select few horror movies each Halloween and passed out candy while the kids came to the door. It became a tradition.

My favorite traditional horror or Halloween movies are as follows:

“Halloween” (naturally)

(naturally) “Scream”

“Scream: The TV Series”

“Hocus Pocus”

“Friday the 13th”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“Corpse Bride”

“Lights Out”

“The Babadook”

The second annual Halloween tradition was the Akron Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo”. Since my father worked there, our family always made an appearance. Boo at the Zoo, to this day, is a beloved part of the Halloween season for me.

I love to go and walk around the zoo, visiting with the animals and watching children of all ages having fun. It was always nice to see the familiar staff, some of which have watched me grow up, dressed up as witches and royalty.

I have grown up with the Akron Zoo for the past 21 years, and I believe Boo at the Zoo has grown exponentially as well. It is now all-inclusive, having safe times and places for people of all ages and abilities. For more information, visit the Akron Zoo’s website.

Happy Halloween from The Buchtelite!