When does it stop

His never-ending ride

Pulling ahead

Yet never making a stride

He cannot please

When does it cease

Stuck in a never-ending loop loop loop

Below him the lights twinkle and dance

in rhyme without a second glance

This Carnival of Rust

Back through the dust

to the ground floor attractions he goes

Fun House, Tunnel of Love, Haunted House

He decides the food court knows

to satisfy his gnashing soul

Forward through lulls

He seeks a morsel of awe

But as he closes in, cracks in the walls show

With a shrug, they are covered up and none are wiser

Within this Carnival of Rust

A girl offers

a large lolli on a stick

Only to find when he takes it

it is moldy and covered in ants

and the stick in crimson of his own doing

The stands around

him smolder beautifully

The tendrils reach and bully

Then all is gone and silent once more

What even is this Carnival of Rust



Step right up folks

and test your strength!

Whack! And a prize is won, fluffy and pink

and stuffed with insects to the brink

Another glamorous lie to reap

Will he ever

be able to choose which to display

His gas mask fogs with an overlay

as if near the Disparaging Bay

Eclipsing this Carnival of Rust

These mirrors of

accepted falsities create rows and rows

of fleeting enjoyment for him

Seen through the torn veil

But ignoring the ball of crystal

Big Top Freak Show!

He takes a peek inside

But finds no desire in what he sees

When he gazes into the reflection screen

Among this fleeting Carnival of Rust

Crawlers in hand

And gas mask thoroughly scrubbed

He heads to the gates, as closing time nears

Come one, Come one, back to your only attraction

Here at our wonderful Carnival of Rust!