Stan Hywet’s “Deck the Halls” 2018 to Host Winter Wonderland

Starting on Nov. 23, Stan Hywet will be hosting their “Deck the Halls” event where on select nights, guests will be able to visit the grounds and view inside the manor house that will be decorated for the holiday season.

According to Stan Hywet’s website, ticket prices for non-members on Sunday through Thursday are $18 for adults (ages 18+) and $7 for children (ages 6-17). Friday and Saturday ticket prices for non-members will be $22 for adults and $9 for children. College students with a valid student ID qualify for the youth rate.

The tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. For information on member ticket prices, visit the Stan Hywet website.

The inside and outside of the estate will be illuminated with over one million lights, as well as an outdoor light show choreographed to three songs, the website said. The nightly tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Santa, who will be available for pictures each night until around 8 p.m.

Guests will be able to self-tour the grounds and inside of the manor, purchase hot chocolate or warm pretzels in the courtyard and cozy up around the warming fire. When the temperature is below freezing, outdoor heaters will be provided in the seating and viewing areas, the website said.

The Corbin Conservatory will also be decorated for the holidays with a 20-foot poinsettia tree inside. Holiday plants and poinsettias will be available for purchase inside, the website said, but prices were not listed online.

On-site parking free, but with limited handicapped spots on a first come, first served basis. When the parking reaches full capacity, guests will be required to park in auxiliary lots with shuttles available.

Only the first floor of the manor house is wheelchair accessible but paths are kept as clear as possible, the website says.

Stan Hywet advises guests to dress appropriately for the weather, including footwear.

“This is a walking experience with various weather conditions and elevations,” the website said.

The “Deck the Halls” event is also rarely impacted by bad weather, however, updates will be posted on their website, along with Facebook and Twitter.

Tickets are available for purchase on-site at 5:00 p.m. daily, or online until 3:00 p.m.