Music Defined

An original poem by Copy Editor, Megan Parker

Sounds cascade my mind;

Through my ears they reach,

Music’s beauty is one of a kind.

Comfort in them I find,

The noise never bleak,

Sounds cascade my mind.

Skillfully written notes in line,

Illiterate I am to read,

Music’s beauty is one of a kind.

With words that are behind,

Feelings full of mystique;

Sounds cascade my mind.

This song impossibly confined,

Unable to envision minute three;

Music’s beauty is one of a kind.

Expressions made too refined,

Through things, my ears don’t see.

Sounds cascade my mind,

Music’s beauty is one of a kind.