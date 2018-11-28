Music Defined
An original poem by Copy Editor, Megan Parker
November 28, 2018
Sounds cascade my mind;
Through my ears they reach,
Music’s beauty is one of a kind.
Comfort in them I find,
The noise never bleak,
Sounds cascade my mind.
Skillfully written notes in line,
Illiterate I am to read,
Music’s beauty is one of a kind.
With words that are behind,
Feelings full of mystique;
Sounds cascade my mind.
This song impossibly confined,
Unable to envision minute three;
Music’s beauty is one of a kind.
Expressions made too refined,
Through things, my ears don’t see.
Sounds cascade my mind,
Music’s beauty is one of a kind.
