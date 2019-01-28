Bechdel Film Fest Aims to Celebrate Women, Inclusion
By featuring only films that have passed the Bechdel Test, this five-day film fest coming to Akron hopes to show proper representation of women throughout fiction.
January 28, 2019
This summer, Brittany Charek, the 2017 Akron Knight Arts Challenge winner, partnered with Joanna Wilson, plans to bring a feminist film festival to Akron.
The five-day festival will take place in various downtown locations such as the Nightlight Cinema, starting on May 29. Only films that pass the “Bechdel Test” will be shown.
The three rules to determine proper representation are: two women must be featured, they must be named and talk to each other about something other than a man.
“Today, just half of films produced meet these simple requirements,” the Bechdel Film Fest website said.
This film fest aims to celebrate women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community, which are often overlooked on screen, as well as highlighting Akron as an inclusive community.
Short and feature-length films created by female directors, producers, and actors will be shown during the film fest.
“The Bechdel Film Fest is not associated with Alison Bechdel but is based on the Bechdel-Wallace Test which has brought international attention to gender inequality in film and fiction,” the website said.
There are many ways to get involved with this festival. Not only can you help to make a film, but there are also volunteer and sponsor opportunities.
Tickets will also be available for purchase soon.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Sala Wier is majoring in public relations, with a minor in women's studies. She will be graduating in Spring 2019.
Sala has been a copy editor for The Buchtelite for the past two years and is grateful for the experience it has given her.
Contact Sala:
copy-editor1@buchtelite.com
All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at online-editor@buchtelite.com.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.