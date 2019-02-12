Heart to HeART: Celebrating Family, Art
While many Valentine’s events offer romantic settings, meant for couples, The Akron Center for Art, Music, and Performance is hosting a Valentine’s Day event for couples with children.
February 12, 2019
The Akron Center for Art, Music and Performance is hosting Heart to HeART: a Family Friendly Valentine’s Day Show on Feb. 14, at 6 p.m.The event will take place on the second floor of The Akron Center for Art, Music and Performance, located at 118 W. Market Street in Akron. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased either online or at the door. Free admission is granted to children ages two and younger.
Valentine’s Day is celebrated on Feb. 14 of every year and is known to be a celebration of love between two people. However, Aha! Parenting, an online parenting magazine, says Valentine’s Day may not just be for couples. Aha! Parenting advises parents to share Valentine’s Day with their children as a form of bonding.
Valentine’s Day is about expressing love for those you care about, and that extends to family as well as significant others, the article said.
With this in mind, Heart to HeART: A Family Friendly Valentine’s Day Show is a way to accomplish spending Valentine’s Day with both your significant other and family as well. Jaclyn Wagner, General Manager of a local Wendy’s, believes it is necessary to share Valentine’s Day with her son, so he knows he is equally important to her as anyone else in her life.
Wagner also uses Valentine’s Day as a mother-son date, so she can teach him the manners he should exhibit around women, especially proper date etiquette. “I want my son to know how a date should go, and I even give him the money so he can pay,” Wagner said. “Heart to HeART: A Family Friendly Valentine’s Day Show [is] for families and parents with children who are looking to have a romantic night out,” the website said.
There will be something for everyone at The Akron Center for Art, Music and Performance. Refreshments will be on sale and there will be a live performance of love songs for the couples attending the event, according to the website.
The Heart to HeART: A Family Friendly Valentine’s Day Show’s website also lists crafts and games for children 3 and older. The crafts will be led by Kyle Jozsa of Wandering Aesthetics, and Nici Romo of Dunamis Theatre starting at 6:30 p.m. A dance party for the entire family will also be available, set with funky music and disco-themed lighting.
Amanda Piekarz is an English Major with a Creative Writing minor at The University of Akron.
She is an avid creative writer and loves to read. Although Amanda loves Ohio, she was born in New Jersey; and hopes to one day return home and attend graduate school on the east coast.
Connect with Amanda:
arts-entertainment-editor@buchtelite.com
