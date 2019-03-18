Meet Akron’s Three A Cappella Performance Groups

The University of Akron has three a cappella groups on campus: Rhythm and Roos, Kanga Blu, and Nuance; according to the UA A Cappella webpage.

Rhythm and Roos

Rhythm and Roos is a co-ed a cappella group founded in 2005. The group was set to perform in the A Cappella Showcase but was forced to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

Currently consisting of 22 members, Rhythm and Roos enjoys playing for local events to share their love of music. Rhythm and Roos have performed in cities across the country, on Fox 8 News and at Akron RubberDucks games. More information can be found on their website.

“It’s a bit far off, but we do have our free spring concert on Friday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m. in Leigh Hall’s John S. Knight Auditorium,” Ben Shaub, a Rhythm and Roos singer, said.

Kanga Blue

Founded in 2010, Kanga Blue is UA’s only all-female group. The group was formed to showcase female voices and talent on campus, as well as giving more opportunities to female singers.

Kanga Blue has performed for companies and organizations such as The International Soapbox Derby, the American Cancer Society and the Northeast Ohio Roller Derby. Further information on Kanga Blue’s future events can be found on their website.

Kanga Blue is hosting their sixth annual Spring Concert on April 27 at 7 p.m in the Knight Auditorium. The doors for this event will open at 6:30 p.m. and the audience is encouraged to wear blue to support #KangaBlueOut.

“Featuring guest performances from The University of Akron’s coed a cappella group, Rhythm & Roos as well as Kent State University’s all-male a cappella group, Momentum,” the website said.

Nuance

Nuance, which recently performed in the A Cappella Showcase, is the all-male a cappella group at UA. The group was founded in 2004 and have performed in an international choral competition in Italy. They have even published their own full-length album titled “New Suit”, and a Christmas album titled “B.Y.O.E” (Bring your own Eggnog)

These albums are available for purchase on their website. Further updates on concerts and showtimes will also be posted to their website.