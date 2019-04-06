Brooklyn Dennison

Editor-in-Chief

Journalism allows the community to have a voice when they would otherwise be left unheard. Too often, students that should be celebrated, opinions that should be listened to, and events that should be enjoyed are forgotten due to a lack of resources to communicate. I write for The Buchtelite because I don’t want students to lack a voice, and thus, lack an impact on the community.

Megan Parker

Copy Editor

My original plans for college did not include Journalism or anything related to the media until I took a news writing course as a post-secondary student in high school. To be honest, I used to be one of those people who never paid attention to the news unless school was canceling. I don’t know what changed for me or why, but after that news writing course, I just knew that writing for a newspaper had been the thing I could do for the rest of my life. Then, when I came to The University of Akron and found out that there was a student newspaper trying to come back after several shortcomings, I jumped at the opportunity to use my skills. This is why I write for The Buchtelite: because although Journalism is not seen as real trustworthy in society today, I know I am meant to be a part of bringing that trust in the news back.

Amanda Piekarz

Arts and Entertainment Editor

I’ve only been writing for the paper for a year, but my love of newspapers goes way back. When I was young, one of the only memories I have of my grandfather is him holding me on his lap and reading me the Sunday paper. My mother taught me how to read using newspapers. When I was about 11, I began to buy myself a Sunday paper every week. With all of this as a background, it was a natural transition into wanting to write for fun, but also professionally.

Sala Wier

Copy Editor

The Buchtelite has some family history for me. In the 90s, my uncle wrote as an editor for the paper. When I came here as a freshman, I would make sure I always picked up a copy on Tuesdays and Thursdays. My uncle and other members of my family encouraged me to write for the paper, but publication was suspended for a brief period of time. When The Buchtelite decided to come back in 2017, I decided to apply as a copy editor. Not only do I have a family history with the paper, but The Buchtelite has so much history in general. It’s great to be a part of something with so much history that has also provided me with such valuable experience.