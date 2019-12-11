Habitat for Humanity Student Organization Discontinued Due to Low Member Participation

The University of Akron’s chapter of Habitat for Humanity has been a student organization for many years: that is, up until this year when the organization had to be discontinued due to a lack of officers and participants.



Former President Elizabeth Smith, Vice President Brett Ferrell and Treasurer Chloe Davidson all had to step down from their positions due to other commitments and no one was willing to step into the roles for the upcoming academic year.



According to Ferrell, the organization held elections for positions and none of the current members wanted to run. This left the current officers in a difficult situation and ultimately they stepped down from their roles without finding replacements for the next academic year.



“Stepping down as President was a very difficult decision to make and I really wish all of the officers could have found students willing to take over their positions,” Smith said.



According to its website, Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, Christian organization founded in 1976 and dedicated to making housing affordable and accessible to all with the mission of building and improving households for families and communities in need.



Although the exact time frame is not known, UA’s chapter, Campus Habitat for Humanity, had been a part of campus extracurricular opportunities for a long time, Smith said, as it served as an extension of the larger Summit County Organization.



Having a campus chapter assisted the Habitat of Humanity of Summit County in gaining more outreach and volunteers. This lead to the completion of more projects.



“It is an amazing organization with a goal to help those in need, and I was happy to be a part of it,” Davidson said.



UA members of Habitat for Humanity would assist in building projects, volunteering at the Summit County Restore, clean ups at InfoCision stadium, the JAR, Club Cadet Field and Cedar Point. They also organized a winter trip to a state of their choice to aid in a project within that community.