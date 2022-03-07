Community Support Services, an Akron-Based Non-Profit, Serves the Community Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

AKRON, Ohio – Nov. 2, 2021 –

While Akron residents may be unaware of Community Support Services (CSS) and the services they provide, 3,100 of its clients know the company all too well.

Community Support Services in Akron, OH was established in 1988 with the intention to provide critical resources for those with life-altering mental illness in Summit County. When individuals are met with mental illness, they usually have two choices: to suffer in silence or to reach out and get help. CSS is a place that helps. It provides a primary care clinic, counseling, psychiatry, case management, homeless outreach and residential treatment centers.

CSS runs and facilitates three group homes and three safe havens for clients that are considered chronically homeless.

“The point is to help individuals with severe and persistent mental illness transition from homelessness, long-term hospital stays, or unhealthy family situations,” said Mike Sales, a group home supervisor. “We provide 24-hour supervised care with medication monitoring and skill development as a form of transitional housing to a longer-term housing plan.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit and its clients have faced many changes in both their policy and approach. One area that was affected is the residential treatment department.

Throughout the pandemic, employees are working face-to-face with clients in these group residential facilities that model traditional homes. Employees cook and ensure clients take their medication. They have transitioned to online group therapy but do their best to communicate the severity of the pandemic to their clients.

“The biggest impact to our clients is having to adjust to new social norms and social distancing because they don’t always have the insight to understand what’s truly going on and how their participation affects not only themselves but the people around them,” said Sales.

It can be difficult for those with mental illness to understand the pandemic and its effects on global society. Many have experienced increased anxiety due to changes in routine and protocol.

Adjustments have been made in the homeless outreach department, as well.

When COVID-19 hit, Tim Edgar, Residential Manager at CSS, explained how administration had to determine what programs were essential.

“We did not feel it would be ethical to deny basic hygiene services and case management to those homeless individuals who are most at risk,” said Edgar.

Edgar’s entire staff, comprised of 50-60 individuals, continued to work face to face with clients.

It was difficult for the company to stay staffed 24 hours a day when employees were getting sick with COVID-19 and had to quarantine. A lack of staffing at a residential facility like CSS could result in clients getting displaced and temporarily losing their homes.

Other area organizations such as the Summit County Continuum of Care have committed themselves to the goal of ending homelessness. CSS collaborated with Summit County Continuum of Care to provide a quarantine center for homeless individuals which “went largely unused,” Edgar said.

Homeless individuals have also been suffering socially because of the pandemic. The individuals would generally congregate around meal sites and libraries which were unavailable, Edgar explained.

While these closures have minimized the spread of the coronavirus, they have also taken away opportunities for social engagement and interaction.

Many other social service facilities such as the Social Security office experienced slowdowns and closings. Without access to government assistance and social services, homeless individuals do not have access to their basic needs.

Therefore, it is vital that the Community Support Service’s homeless outreach center has remained open. They have a homeless day room that is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. They offer showers, laundry, free coffee, and access to case management.

CSS also has private office space where homeless clients can meet with their case managers and employment staff. Their collaboration can help their client receive food stamps, Medicaid and social security. Together, they can also work on their housing plans.

There are many ways in which the community has come together to support the mission at Community Support Services over the past two years.

“Many of the meal sites either shut down or only provided meals to go during much of the pandemic. Our Director of Marketing put together a website that would allow anyone in the community to sign up to bring lunches to our clients daily. This was a huge help to our people on days when they may have had to wait to get in to use our services,” said Edgar.

Without the help of the community, some people may not have gotten the food they needed.

There are many ways to get involved and help at Community Support Services. The homeless outreach center is still taking donations for bagged lunches.

Edgar explained how grateful CSS is to have received an increase in donations throughout the pandemic.

“People generally only care about the homeless during the holidays and we get crickets the other eleven months of the year,” he said.

It is difficult for CSS to accept volunteers due to the constant evaluation of ethical and professional boundaries needed to maintain privacy for their clients. Due to their lack of storage space, it can also be a challenge to accept physical donations.

Monetary donations, however, allow CSS to help their clients directly.

“Money is always something we can use to buy clients boots and cold-weather clothing in emergencies, to pay for security deposits and rent, to purchase birth certificates and IDs for housing purposes or employment, and to purchase bus passes or gift cards for food. All of the money that is donated goes directly to those we serve,” said Edgar.

Another way to become involved with Community Support Services is through employment. The company hires Residential Aides to work alongside clients in group homes. This position requires only a high school diploma or GED and would be an appropriate job for a college student.

CSS also hires social workers and case managers for those that have completed their bachelor’s degree and have an interest in psychology or mental health.

If you are interested in donating to CSS or seeking employment, find more information online at cssbh.org or by contacting the homeless outreach center at 330-762-4663.

If you or someone you know needs mental health treatment, schedule an intake appointment by calling 330-996-9130.