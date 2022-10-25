Free Halloween Party at UA Student Union Roo Lounge, October 26

The Social Engagement Committee (aka the Food Truck Committee) is hosting a free Halloween party event on Wednesday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festivities will be held in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union Roo Lounge.

The committee hopes students, faculty and staff alike will enjoy this mid-semester break, and encourages everyone to step out of the office and mingle with coworkers from across campus.

The event will feature bowling, billiards, light refreshments and snacks, and a photo booth, as well as a costume contest and raffles. A special guest may even make an appearance, so attendees should keep their eyes peeled.

For more information, contact Dorothy Gruich at [email protected]