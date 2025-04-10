The Journey of Mckenna Vietmeier, Assistant Director of Communication

If you are part of the school of communication, there is a huge possibility that you know Mckenna Vietmeier, or have heard of her from other professors. Mckenna Vietmeier has been at the University of Akron since 2016. She works with students one-on-one through advising and she also teaches classes throughout the week.

Mckenna Vietmeier went to Miami University of Ohio for her undergrad. Vietmeier majored in strategic communication. After she graduated from Miami she started to work in PR and Marketing for about 5 years, which led her to getting her Master’s at Kent State. When she started the master’s program Vietmeier shared that she felt like she would love a career in higher education.

She soon became an interpersonal communication professor at Ohio Business College. Vietmeier says that job as a professor “opened up my love for teaching from there.” After teaching there for 2 years, she got an interview at the University of Akron.

Julie Cajigas, professor of practice at University of Akron School of Communication, said many nice things about Vietmeier. Cajigas liked how Vietmeier’s background really mirrored her background.

“The professional experience really helps in PR,” said Cajigas.

With Cajigas on the Search Committee, she thought, “Mckenna was a really fantastic candidate.”

It was at the moment Cajigas knew she would be a perfect fit.

“I was really excited when she got hired. She and I pretty much worked together since day one.” Said Cajigas.

At the University of Akron, Mckenna first took on the role of Undergraduate Faculty Advisor. She helped students connect with the resources they need to also be successful. From then on, she oversaw the three majors for about 6 years. She advises over 500 students focused on our communication program and is a Communication Professor.

“With all the new software’s and programs that are constantly changing at the university, it’s important to have people in your corner.” says Vietmeier. “Advising is an important part of making sure our students graduate with everything they need.”

Vietmeier expresses the fact that advising is as much of an introspective process as it is an informative one. This is because not only are students getting the resources they need. But as an advisor, information is given to help the student reach their goals

Vietmeier shares that she was drawn to Akron, “not only because of my availability to work in higher education but I also find that UA students are just an incredible group of students. I think UA is really unique when it comes to university students because our students want to be here.”

“Being able to be a resource for students in that way is really rewarding. And it’s something I really enjoy.” Says Vietmeier.

One of Mckenna’s favorite UA memories would be the “Comm-Con”, a Comic Con inspired event solely focused on the field of Communication. This event held workshops, panels, award ceremonies, and a reconnecting with faculty, students, and alumni.

“It was an absolute blast to reconnect with our graduates and colleagues as well as celebrate their accomplishments,” Vietmeier said. “It also showcased the work we do as faculty and was a nice reminder of why we do what we do.”

Like many students she was not sure what she wanted to go to school for.

Vietmeier took one Intro to COMM class, and she thought, “Wow. This really makes sense for me. This is something I enjoy, and this field seems adaptable.”

She makes it very inspiring to hear she was unsure what she wanted to do but now is the Assistant Director of Communication.

As someone who grew up with their father wanting them to be an art major, Vietmeier is killing it as someone who works in COMM. Her father was right, she needed something with a creative outlet. Maybe she didn’t exactly have in mind to be an “art major” but she sure is bringing the “creative outlet” to the School of Communication at University of Akron.

Cajigas shares that she and Vietmeier are the “resident baby/bridal shower hostesses of the department”. If anyone has a baby or a wedding, they do it. “We did a Star Wars baby shower. She did the decorations for the table and made centerpieces with little lightsabers in them,” Cajigas said.

Her day-to-day does not always look like your typical 9-5. She shares that her every day is pretty different.

“I teach three classes each semester, so that occupies my time with grading, and going to class and teaching. 30% of my week is advising activities so I am sending out emails, setting up meetings, helping with registration, doing course substitution, so that’s a big chunk. Then, as Assistant Director, I help with decisions about scheduling, decisions about who is going to teach what course, being available to our administrative staff, making sure I’m getting their questions answered. There is not usually a standard week,” Vietmeier said. “I usually start by pulling up what’s on my calendar, so I’m prepared for the week, because each one looks so different.”

When Vietmeier isn’t at Kolbe Hall or on campus you can find her reading or trying a new craft. She is a big reader. She is on book 37 for this year. Vietmeier enjoys crafts, she is trying to learn sewing and quilting this winter. If you see her on campus, ask her about how her t-shirt quilt is going.

Her optimal relaxation is doing crafts, Legos, or puzzles, with an audio book. You can find her relaxing with audio books when she isn’t on the clock.

A fun fact Vietmeier shared about herself is that her family has matching Cleveland Cavaliers tattoos.

“My entire family got Cavs tattoos together when the Cavs won the national championship. We are big Cavs fans. I have the coordinates for the Quicken Loans Arena.”

Vietmeier stays in touch with many UA graduates, like most faculty members do.

“This is one of the best parts of the job-to see how our students continue to grow and thrive beyond graduation,” Vietmeier said. “In many ways the seeds we plan during a student’s time at UA don’t fully flourish until after graduation when they are working in the field applying what they learned.”

“For the generation we are in now. My biggest piece of advice would be to be tenacious. I think with Covid we lost a lot of the skill to be on top of things. Communication really does require you to be on top of things and to be a go-getter. Be really focused on what you are trying to achieve,” Vietmeier said. “My other one would be to meet the deadline. I feel that the biggest thing the world struggles with is hitting deadlines and due dates. That’s going to be the easiest way to impress a potential employer.”

Vietmeier’s creativity is brightening up the school of communication whether it’s for her peers, anniversary parties, or even with her go-getter attitude.