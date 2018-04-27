Visit Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is the former estate of F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The estate features a historic 65-room Tudor Revival Manor House, Gothic Revival Conservatory, Gate Lodge and approximately 70 acres of beautiful landscaped grounds and gardens.

Not only is Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens a historical landmark in Akron, but the estate also offers a variety of events when it opens its doors in early April. The estate is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last admission at 4:30 p.m.

The most common thing to do when visiting Stan Hywet is to go on a tour. They have a variety of tour options: The Guided Manor House Tour Experience allows visitors to see the Manor House through the eyes of a trained interpreter and learn what life was like when the Seiberling family called this estate “home.” The Nooks and Crannies tour is a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the Manor House, which includes the rooms that were once the domestic and service areas when the Seiberling family lived at Stan Hywet. There are also self-guided tours and youth tours. Tours are available to the public anytime between 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you’re a member of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, admission ranges from free to half off. If you aren’t a member, the price of admission for tours ranges from $6 to $28 depending on age and the tour you choose. For more information about the tours and their admission prices: http://www.stanhywet.org/tours-admission-fees.

Other upcoming events this summer include:

Woof Walks: on Sundays where guests are allowed to bring their dogs with them.

Holistic Health in a Home: on May 11 and 12, June 15 and 16, and July 12 and 14. The Stan Hywet website describes this as, “100 years ago, Stan Hywet was specifically designed to promote the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of not only the Seiberling family, friends and guests, but also their staff. Join Dr. Kristine Gill RN, Ph.D. on an interactive journey throughout the manor house, including former domestic staff areas, and surrounding gardens to discover the special features that continue today to encourage health and overall “wellbeing.”

Vintage Days at Stan Hywet: on May 20, June 10, July 15 (Akron Cup), Aug. 19, and Sept. 23. This is where guests can travel back in time to see how the estate was in the 1920s.

For more information on events that are upcoming at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens visit this website.