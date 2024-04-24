The Hower House Museum Presents ‘Essential Luxuries of the Upper Class: Tea with the Howers,’ through September 2024

The Hower House Museum is a time capsule sitting on Mill Street, waiting to be explored by college students. With both Mother’s and Father’s Day approaching, this historical site offers a nice family-friendly activity for parents who enjoy local history.

From April 1 to September 19, the museum will display special items on loan from local Hower families. Unique items that modern-day Hower families still treasure and use in their own personal homes were carefully transported to the museum for us to enjoy.

Then, there are the numerous items that are in the Hower House Museum all year long.

The Hower House offers regular self-guided tours that rotate themes. The current theme is all about tea and dainty memories of years gone by.

Story continues below advertisement

Built in 1871 by John Henry Hower, the property has since been home to three generations of Hower offspring until the early 1970s. The Hower House is currently celebrating its 153rd year in 2024, continuing to bring a sophisticated, elegant history to the Akron community.

What is it like to visit Hower House?

Upon entering the museum, guests will step back in time to afternoon teatime in elegant attire, surrounded by conversations of a different sort from those that one might hear today.

Located on the campus of The University of Akron, the 28-room mansion originally had no electricity or running water, instead, utilizing a gravity fed flush system and coal burning fireplaces.

It is documented in its history that the Howers were one of the first private Akron households to do so.

This makes Hower House one of the very first ‘modern homes’ – very hip for its time. Running water, electricity and telephone installed symbolized elite status in the Victorian age.

Look for the special framed photo of Grace Hower Crawford attending Convent School in Paris, to experience the culture of her French mother. The picture adds a little extra to the room’s Victorian charm.

The group photo of Grace with classmates immortalizes the ladies looking elegant, as if going to a garden party. It is unknown which school Grace attended. The most popular institutions at the time were Abbaye de Penthemont, the Abbaye aux Bois and The Sacre Coeur (Sacred Heart) Convent. Grace was the last Hower to live in the family home and would donate it to the University of Akron in 1970. She then enjoyed a life residency agreement with UA until her passing in 1973.

Another fun item to look for is a salvaged teacup on display upstairs in the Trunk Room.

Many teacups were donated six years ago, after a local family member’s passing, but this one was the most curious. “When I pulled it out and put it on display, I looked at it and almost put it back in the box,” said Linda Bussey, Director of the Hower House Museum.

A must–see for guests is how a teacup was put back together with staples. “This was an important piece, for them to go through the expense of having this stapled with sterling silver staples to preserve this very old cup,” Bussey said. “We really don’t know anything about it.”

Why was the teacup so valued as to be saved this way? Was it the sentimental favorite of the family? Was it a gift from a visiting dignitary? Did someone’s unrequited love take a sip from it? We may never know.

The teacup is just one

of many mysteries the Hower House Museum holds.

If you are a fashion buff, don’t miss the clothing displayed inside. Designs of old are sure to have you excited for your next Victorian fair, party or holiday. Perhaps they might inspire someone enough to have their own Victorian tea party.

The last must-see in the museum is its cellar gift shop. Look for some tea memorabilia to make your event complete.

Take mom and dad on a time-traveling adventure without a time machine or the aid of the television and leave eager to share a cup of tea in your own home.

Self-guided tours are offered on Fridays and Saturdays with doors opening at noon and the last tour beginning at 2 p.m. Reservations are recommended (though not required). Large groups can reach out to schedule a tour outside of regular tour hours. Contact Hower House Museum at 330.972.6909, or at www.howerhouse.org.