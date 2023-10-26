The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

The Buchtelite
Trending Stories
1
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash

Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years • 1005 Views

2
Alternative Spring Break 2023 volunteers in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Natalie Mowad.

Applications open for Akron’s 2024 Alternative Spring Break • 753 Views

3
Robert Greathouse with his wife and some of his children and grandchildren after receiving his diploma.

A birthday gift from Zippy • 334 Views

Recent Stories
Standing Under the Foam Snow. Photo courtesy of Downtown Akron Partnership.
Smells Like Snow Coffee Festival brings fun for UA "Gilmore Girls" fans
By Walid Jaffal, Special to the Buchtelite • November 2, 2023
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
By Shananne Lewis, Online Editor • October 30, 2023
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.
Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron
By Benjamin Pritchard , Contributor • October 26, 2023
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
By Emily Price, editor-in-chief • October 26, 2023
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
By Amore Hill, Correspondent • October 22, 2023
White and black bird on yellow metal wire photo - Free retail image on Unsplash
Susie Frazier closing her retail showroom in Cleveland after twelve years
By News Release October 21, 2023
Introductions of Zip and Bearcat starting players.
The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team dominates against Cincinnati
By Olivia Kurylo, Online Editor • October 19, 2023
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
By Taylor Lorence, Correspondent • October 19, 2023

Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron

By Benjamin Pritchard, Contributor
October 26, 2023
President+Dr.+Gary+Miller+at+the+ribbon-cutting+ceremony+for+the+RE%3ACENTER.
Emily Price
President Dr. Gary Miller at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the RE:CENTER.

A hidden gem on the University of Akron campus is located on the third floor of the Jean Hower Taber Student Union is the RE:CENTER, a serene space to relax and unwind in an environment completely dedicated to student wellness.

As you first step into the RE:CENTER, you are greeted by a quote that beautifully captures the essence of the experience: “Do something that your future self will thank you for.”

And if all your future self is asking you to do is to take a break and relax, how can you say no?

The space incorporates calming colors, live plants, comfy chairs and even a soothing lava lamp. The sounds of bubbling water and the gentle pulsation of the flowerpots further add to the ambience and calmness.

Story continues below advertisement

Tucked away in the corner is a dedicated Nap Pod, ready to provide you with the perfect place to catch some Z’s.

“To me, the RE:Center seems really intriguing” says Jonathan Magerko, University of Akron freshman business and data analytics major. “It is a great place to unwind, and it’s proved to be such a nice quiet place on campus.”

Magerko expressed his love for the space and finds himself studying there.

The concept of the RE:CENTER emerged from the creative minds of graphic design students from the Mary Schiller Myers School of Art, in collaboration with students from the Spring 2023 community-engaged course “[Un]Class: Zips Recharge Together.”

Their work has transformed this space into an oasis of well-being on the UA campus.

Funding for the project came through The University of Akron Women in Philanthropy, and their vision came to fruition in 2023.

The RE:CENTER serves as a guidepost to the importance of holistic wellness in our academic journey.

Here, you can find anything from a stress-less activity book” to tips for brainstorming, guided breathing exercises and many useful resources offered through ZipAssist.

So, next time you’re at the Student Union, take a moment to visit the RE:CENTER.

Your future self will thank you for it!

For additional information, please reach out to ZipAssist at [email protected].     
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
A Dia De los Muertos display in a local Ohio pumpkin patch.
New Spanish Club holds Day of Dead skull decorating event on Nov. 2
The University of Akron Registrar table at the BCAS Launch to Graduation event.
Fall 2023 Launch to Graduation event overview
Rethinking Gender Series event flyer - courtesy of The University of Akron
UA’s Women’s Studies Program holds Rethinking Gender Series
UA Choirs rehearsing for their Devotion concert.
UA Choirs partake in #ChamberChallenge
Alternative Spring Break 2023 volunteers in Washington, D.C. Courtesy of Natalie Mowad.
Applications open for Akron’s 2024 Alternative Spring Break
The Northern Cheyenne tribe and community walking the ancient Portage Path from Portage Path CLC to the John Brown Home during a previous years First Peoples Day event. Photo courtesy of Portage Path Collaborative.
UA Holds events in celebration of North American First People’s Day   
More in Hidden Gems
Zips Hockey Team warming up before Cincinnati game.
Hidden gems in sports: The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team
A scene reminiscent of a former era inside Baxters speakeasy.
Hidden Gems: Akron has two modern-day speakeasies filled with history and mystery
#MooseHouse cookie
Akron Cookie Company Serves Up Quarter-Pound Cookies in Local Markets
More in Showcase
Image courtesy of Chris Rutan Photography.
Downtown Akron hosted Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21
Introductions of Zip and Bearcat starting players.
The University of Akron Zips Hockey Team dominates against Cincinnati
A leaf blown by the wind in an autumn setting
Leaf: a poem
shallow focus photography of coffee late in mug on table photo - Free plant image on Unsplash
PBS Western Reserve launches Community Coffee Chat, 50 Years Strong: Sip, Savor & Share
Group of people sitting on bench near trees during daytime photo - Unsplash
A day of thrills, chills, and skills is creeping upon us PRSA Student Day 2023
Delta Zeta sorority members at Bid Day.
Shedding light on UA’s Greek Life
About the Contributors
Benjamin Pritchard, Contributor
Benjamin Pritchard works full time as a firmware engineer, while studying part time in the evenings at The University of Akron as an adult student. His interest in journalism began when he worked at the Akron Beacon Journal in high school.   Fun fact: I wake up every morning at 4:00am, and I can’t imagine a life where I am not at the gym every day by 5:30am. 
Emily Price, 2

Emily Price served as Copy Editor in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. She served as editor-in-chief from June 2023 - October 2023.

The Buchtelite

The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron
The Buchtelite • © 2023 All Rights Reserved • Website Design by SNO • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Buchtelite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All comments that are well-informed, civil and relevant to the story are welcome. To leave a comment, please provide your name and email address. The Editorial Board reserves to right to remove any comment that is submitted under false pretenses or includes personal attacks, libel, hate speech, profanity, spam or inaccurate/misleading information. All comments are screened and are generally approved unless they are found to be found in violation of these standards. Readers who notice comments that appear to violate these standards are encouraged to contact the Online Editor at [email protected].
All The Buchtelite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *