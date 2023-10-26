Introducing the RE:CENTER, the place for relaxation at The University of Akron

A hidden gem on the University of Akron campus is located on the third floor of the Jean Hower Taber Student Union is the RE:CENTER, a serene space to relax and unwind in an environment completely dedicated to student wellness.
As you first step into the RE:CENTER, you are greeted by a quote that beautifully captures the essence of the experience: “Do something that your future self will thank you for.”
And if all your future self is asking you to do is to take a break and relax, how can you say no?
The space incorporates calming colors, live plants, comfy chairs and even a soothing lava lamp. The sounds of bubbling water and the gentle pulsation of the flowerpots further add to the ambience and calmness.
Tucked away in the corner is a dedicated Nap Pod, ready to provide you with the perfect place to catch some Z’s.
“To me, the RE:Center seems really intriguing” says Jonathan Magerko, University of Akron freshman business and data analytics major. “It is a great place to unwind, and it’s proved to be such a nice quiet place on campus.”
Magerko expressed his love for the space and finds himself studying there.
The concept of the RE:CENTER emerged from the creative minds of graphic design students from the Mary Schiller Myers School of Art, in collaboration with students from the Spring 2023 community-engaged course “[Un]Class: Zips Recharge Together.”
Their work has transformed this space into an oasis of well-being on the UA campus.
Funding for the project came through The University of Akron Women in Philanthropy, and their vision came to fruition in 2023.
The RE:CENTER serves as a guidepost to the importance of holistic wellness in our academic journey.
Here, you can find anything from a “stress-less activity book” to tips for brainstorming, guided breathing exercises and many useful resources offered through ZipAssist.
So, next time you’re at the Student Union, take a moment to visit the RE:CENTER.
Your future self will thank you for it!
For additional information, please reach out to ZipAssist at [email protected].