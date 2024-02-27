The 2024 Series on Reproductive Justice is This Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 28 and 29

The Spring 2024 Series on Reproductive Justice, part of the 2023-2024 Rethinking Gender Series at The University of Akron, comes to campus this week, with events on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and Feb. 29.

Presented by The University of Akron Women’s Studies Program, Department of Sociology, and EX[L] Center, along with Elizabeth’s Bookshop and Writing Center, the series seeks to offer insight into reproductive rights and resources in Northeast Ohio.

Series events are free and open to the public, and include:

Book Circle: Reproductive Rights as Human Rights, by Zakiya Luna. Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. Elizabeth’s Bookshop and Writing Centre at 647 E. Market St., Akron. Registration is required.

Story continues below advertisement

Activist Networking Luncheon: Thursday, Feb. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Student Union Ballrooms C, D & E. Buffet lunch and panel with local reproductive rights organizations and the opportunity to meet the Dr. Luna, keynote speaker.

Keynote Address: Dr. Zakiya Luna, Associate Professor Washington University, St. Louis, author of Reproductive Rights as Human Rights, Thursday, Feb. 29 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Student Union Theatre.

Mary Triece, a professor in The School of Communication and director of The Women’s Studies Program, has been involved with the series since 2016. Since then, she also has been actively involved with other events pertaining to gender justice here on campus as part of Rethinking Gender.

“I am most excited about bringing together area community partners along with folks from the Akron and UA community to discuss how we can make reproductive health safe and accessible for all Ohioans,” said Triece.

After Wednesday evening’s book circle above, the campus portion of the series will begin with the Activist Networking Luncheon in the Student Union Theatre. The luncheon will provide more information about reproductive health organizations in the area including Hope & Healing of Summit and Medina counties, Pre-Term, Equitas and Planned Parenthood. Attendees will enjoy a free buffet style lunch while listening to panelists from different reproductive health resources.

Keynote speaker Dr. Zakiya Luna, associate professor of sociology and Dean’s Distinguished Professorial Scholar at Washington University, will speak about her book “Reproductive Rights as Human Rights,” which was named by Oprah Winfrey as one of “The 12 Books You Need to Read Post the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Smackdown.”

“The keynote address will raise awareness about the reproductive justice movement, what is at stake for us, and how we can work to ensure safe and accessible reproductive health for all,” Triece said.

Triece notes that as we move forward from the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which preserved the person’s right to terminate a pregnancy, reproductive rights are now being challenged and changed on a state-by-state basis. This does not only include the rights to accessible abortion, but also the rights to contraception and the resources necessary based on your right to decide.

“Reproductive health is an important part of our larger health care; it impacts all of us,” Triece said. It is important to know when/how our rights are threatened and how to ensure we work together to protect reproductive rights.”

The Spring 2024 Series on Reproductive Justice is part of the 2023-2024 Rethinking Gender Series at The University of Akron, which has two more events this spring:

Tuesday, March 12: Under the Covers: A Guided Tour of Sexology , from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at the Lynn Rodeman Metzger Galleries | Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at 73 S. College Street. Each tour will take approximately 40 minutes, after which visitors will have an additional 20 minutes in the archives to browse the magazine, discuss, and ask questions. Limited space is available for this tour and registration is required.

Tuesday, April 9: National Poetry Month Reading , at 12:15 p.m. in the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, room 316.

The 2024 Series on Reproductive Justice is sponsored in part by the Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences Innovation Fund.

For more information about the Spring 2024 Series on Reproductive Justice, visit the women’s studies event page. Anyone with questions can also reach out to Daniela Jauk-Ajamie at [email protected].