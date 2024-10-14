Off Campus Housing Opportunities, such as The Depot, Offer Students a Different Living Experience During the Semester

As you choose where you would want your “home away from home”, The Depot, an off-campus housing facility may be the one you choose for its unique features and selection of amenities.

Each room has several different amenities. Walking into one of these apartments, there is a washer and dryer hidden away by double doors. There is a fully furnished living room with a 42’ flat-screen TV already provided and a full kitchen with an island as the dinner table. Each bedroom is equipped with a full bathroom and walk-in closet.

The Depot provides more amenities than what meets the eye. Outside, there is a resort- style pool attached to a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen for grilling. Residents can work out, play arcade games, and enjoy quiet study spaces at any time of the day. Additionally, they have a garage attached to the building, providing easy access to residents’ cars.

The Depot has many different floor plans to choose from. Housing ranges from 1-4 residents, with plenty of options available. The Depot is located on E. Exchange Street, which is a short walk from campus and other downtown Akron staples.

Moving into an apartment for the first time is a new experience, and the responsibilities that are held within it are different from dorm life.

Kiyah Thompson, a current student of UA and resident of The Depot, shared what she felt was the main difference between on and off campus housing.

“I would say the main difference is having to work to maintain my rent. In the residence hall, it was already paid for, so I didn’t have any monthly bills,” she said.

I also asked her if she could provide some advice to students looking to move in.

“My advice would be to call and ask if there is any move in deals so that you can get the cheapest price on rent for your lease.”.

Students looking to make the transition from on- to off-campus housing should do research so that they can make the correct decision for themselves.

Whether you’re looking for a new experience, or just want your own space, off campus housing opportunities, such as The Depot, offer students a different living experience during the semester.

For more information on the Depot, visit www.depotakron.com or give the Depot apartment building a call at (330)- 862-8378. The Depot Apartments are located on 80 E. Exchange Street Akron, OH 44308.

This story was written as part of the Newswriting Across the Media course in The UA School of Communication.