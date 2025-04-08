The Editorially Independent Voice of The University of Akron

We are accepting nominations for the Buchtelite’s 25 Zips for 2025

Send us your nomination and a photo of your Zip by Friday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m.
By Sarah Burneson, Editor-in-Chief
April 8, 2025

The Buchtelite is seeking the kind of Zips we’d all like to know. These are current students who deserve the spotlight – even for achievements and qualities not traditionally recognized.

We’re talking about qualities like being the friend who always has your back and achievements like being the person who did all the work in for the group project. The more you can tell us about why your Zip is amazing, the better their chances of being selected.

We are accepting nominations for the 25 Zips for 2025 from faculty, staff and students until Friday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m. SUBMIT NOMINATIONS HERE.

In order to nominate, please gather:

  1. Your thoughts
  2. A photo of the student that they approve of
  3. The student’s contact information

Students selected will be featured in the 2025 Spring print edition and online.

We’re looking for Zips who meet any one or multiple of the following criteria (but, to be honest, we are flexible – make a case for your student!):

  1. Actively involved with one or more on campus organizations
  2. Actively involved with one or more community-based organizations
  3. Volunteers or provides service that makes a positive impact in the community
  4. Use their first amendment rights to stand up to morally bankrupt “protestors”
  5. Pursuing a career that involves significant personal service to the community
  6. First-generation college students
  7. Students who have successfully avoided being hit by a scooter, or those who have sustained a serious scooter injury
  8. Non-traditional students
  9. Actually took out a library book at some point
  10. Demonstrate a commitment to their academics
  11. Regularly use the delivery robots
  12. Thrive while managing multiple personal responsibilities
  13. Go above and beyond what is expected in and out of the classroom
  14. Routinely help people find buildings on campus
  15. Devote significant time to interesting or ambitious personal projects
  16. Eat in the faculty lounge next to the SU Starbucks with no shame
  17. Demonstrate outstanding leadership on or off campus.
  18. Have attended every Robsgiving since their first semester
  19. Engage in interesting activities or hobbies outside of campus
  20. Have never paid for a parking pass and never will

Contact Advisor, Julie Cajigas with questions at [email protected].

