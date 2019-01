The Buchtelite

UAPD Offers ‘Away from Home’ Service for Traveling Students By Sala Wier, Copy Editor With Winter Break approaching, many students may be planning to leave their homes or rental properties for extended periods of time, something that can be alluring to burglars. Fortunately for them, The University of Akron Police Department offers a free service to students who would like to have periodic, outside checks of their vacant homes. Officers will check up on homes in the residential areas south of Exchange Street and east of State Route 8. “The Away from Home check program is one of several steps that students can take to help reduce the likelihood of having their house broken into while they are away,” UAPD Captain Jim Gilbride said. Away from Home checks are offered during Winter, Spring and Thanksgiving Break. Students do not have to leave a key to their residence since officers will not enter a house unless there is an emergency or a burglary in progress. UAPD officers and off-campus patrollers will make periodic checks of the outside of students' homes...

UA Revises Presidential Search, Students Share Divided Opinions By Megan Parker, Copy Editor The University of Akron Board of Trustees approved a proposal to revise the presidential search process that will expand the search committee, but also keep the process out of public view. This revision was originally announced as being considered on Nov. 28 before being accepted one week later on Dec. 5 during the regular BOT meeting. According to Zipmail, the search committee will now include elected leaders from the University Council, Faculty Senate, Contract Professional Advisory Committee, Staff Employee Advisory Committee, Undergraduate Student Government and the Akron Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. Meanwhile, since the University announced the search process will now be closed from the public, the members who are not trustees will be required to sign confidentiality pledges. In the Nov. 28 announcement, Joseph Gingo, President of the UA BOT, said that more members from the University involved in the process and a confidential search will lead...

UAkron App Now Available By Sala Wier, Copy Editor In November, The University of Akron launched their own app with capabilities beyond just Brightspace. Through the app, students can view their class schedules, check their UA Gmail account, see a campus map and keep track of events happening on campus. The app, UA Mobile, is free for download through Google Play and the App Store. “Undergraduate Student Government got the process started last year when they noted that the prior app was limited in function and increasingly dated in its look and feel. They asked us to refresh the app,” Robert Kropff, Senior Director of Integrated Communication, said in an email. Also available through the app is a faculty and staff look-up where students can find not only the email but also the phone number and office location of desired staff or faculty. A great feature on the app is the map tab. Through the map, students can see their own location noted by a blue dot and also red pinned locations around campus with their names. This is very...

Kaitlin Bennett Visits UA, Vows Open Carry Return By Jake Herron, Online Editor A visit to The University of Akron by Kaitlin Bennett, better known as the Kent State “gun girl,” drew reactions from a small crowd that formed around her at the center of the UA campus on Thursday, Nov. 29. Initially armed with a microphone and video camera, Bennett said she originally intended to interview UA students about immigration, but soon found herself defending her stance on the Second Amendment instead. “I came to do a man-on-the-street interview video on immigration and the Trump Administration using tear gas,” Bennett explained. “That’s what I was doing until people realized I was on campus. Then, it turned to people talking about guns.” Bennett, 22, gained internet fame when a graduation photo of herself carrying an AR-10 rifle on the campus of her alma mater, Kent State University, went viral. The photo quickly drew criticism as Kent State is historically known as the place where four students were shot and killed by members of the Ohio National...