The Rocky Horror Show Returns to the Akron Civic Theatre

The Rocky Horror Show will return to the city of Akron during the month of October. The interactive musical that includes comedy, and a bit of horror, will be performed at the Akron Civic Theatre.

Opening day is October 11, with ticket prices ranging from $20-$25. More information about ticket prices can be provided here.

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed at the Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theater, located at 182 S Main Street, Akron. The show will be running for three weekends, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The original 1975 Rocky Horror Picture Show follows lovers Brad and Susan when they are unfortunately stuck with a flat tire during a storm. Brad and Susan discover a mysterious mansion owned by a scientist named Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The performance showcases fun and comical dances and songs, while Brad and Susan meet the creatures that call this mansion home.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed by The Millennial Theater Project. The Millennial Theater Project is a local theater company with the main goal of bridging the gap between youth and adult community theater. They want to find a common ground, so that all ages can enjoy themselves at the theatre.

As this performance is an interactive play, you will be able to participate in the show as well. The Theater Project has prop bags on sale for $10, and the bags will include items that are a part of the play. Audience members can use these items when prompted, as well as when they pertain to the current scene on stage.

If you are planning to attend, be prepared to get splashed.

The Theater Project has incorporated a theme behind their Rocky Horror Show rendition, with the hope of reaching the crowd and motivating them.

“Rocky Horror Show is about finding yourself and loving who you are in all aspects,” Director Ivy Johnson said.

If you can’t make any of the show days, you are still in luck. Presented by Scott Stander, there is a 49th anniversary spectacular tour of the Rocky Horror Show. The anniversary tour features an interactive screening of the original unedited 1975 movie. The tour will stop in Akron at the E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

This story was written as part of the Newswriting Across the Media course in The UA School of Communication.