Come Support Akron’s 4th Annual Black-Owned Business Expo in the Student Union on Feb. 25.

By Grace Perkins, Correspondent
February 24, 2025
Expo Flyer.
Expo Flyer.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the University of Akron is hosting its 4th annual black-owned business expo on the second floor of the Jean Hower Taber Student Union from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

Over 20 venders will be there promoting their entrepreneurship and selling their merchandise to the UA community. With a variety of different businesses, there will be much to shop for, such as jewelry, art, skincare and haircare products, candles, clothing, and more. 

“We have seen such great community support both from students but also the local business owners. They are excited to get in front of students as they know they make up such a huge part of the community,” Abby Ernst (UA Student Programs Coordinator) says. 

This event is a great opportunity to support the downtown Akron community in between classes or on a lunch break.  

“This event has only been able to continue throughout the years through the support of our local black-owned businesses and the students and community members who attend. We cannot thank them all enough for taking time out of their day to set-up and shop,” Ernst adds. 

Swing by the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 25, on the second floor at 11 a.m. to visit all the many vendors and return the support they give our community. 

Donate to The Buchtelite
$275
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The University of Akron. Your contribution will allow us to keep printing our magazine edition, purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

