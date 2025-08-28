Student Feedback Shapes Your College Experience at UA

One semester, when looking over student evaluations, a University of Akron professor noticed that students had very nice things to say about the course content.

But what surprised me as a student is that she didn’t stop at just reading the positive evaluations.

Some students thought that the assignments were unclear or rushed, and she didn’t ignore it. She made a point of reshaping the schedules and the instructions.

We are keeping her identity anonymous to protect the confidentiality and anonymity of student evaluation comments.

“Complaints about my grading style, or about the perceived difficulty of material, have made me explain the rationale more plainly. I don’t use rubrics per se, which when done right can explain rationale,” she said. But I’ve found that talking about how the work fits into the discipline is something that helps students greatly, and I wouldn’t have done it without student responses.”

As someone who has taken a course with this professor, I can personally attest to the clarity and thoughtful pacing that make the class both engaging and manageable.

Student feedback matters. And at the University of Akron, it’s not just appreciated, it’s a key part of how the university grows and improves.

What Are Student Evaluations?

Student evaluations are short surveys you’ll complete online, usually through Brightspace, at the end of each semester. Some professors may even ask for feedback in the middle of the semester.

Student evaluations are anonymous, and they’re your opportunity to share what helped your learning, what could have been better, and how your class experience really felt.

“They include open-ended questions like ‘What was most helpful?’ and ‘What would you change?’” says Dr. Janet Bean, Professor of English and Director of the Institute for Teaching and Learning. “That’s where faculty can really learn what students needed.”

What Do Evaluations Do for Professors?

Evaluations aren’t just a formality. They directly affect your professors. Your feedback is used in decisions about things like reappointment, promotion, teaching improvement, and merit pay (bonuses)

“They really do matter,” Dr. Bean says. “Faculty read them. Their department chairs read them. Deans and provosts see them. It’s a big deal.”

Some professors use evaluations to tweak small things, like adjusting deadlines or improving their Brightspace layout. Others may restructure entire assignments or try new teaching strategies based on student input.

What Do You Get Out of It?

It’s easy to think that if a class was “fine,” you don’t need to fill out the evaluation. But Dr. Bean urges every student to do it: whether they loved the course, hated it, or felt somewhere in between.

“I think sometimes students might say, well class was ok, I don’t really need to fill out an evaluation,” she said.

“Whether you loved it, hated it, or in the middle,” Bean explained that student feedback helps professors adjust the course, sometimes even before the semester ends.

“Midterm course evaluations are even more important for helping faculty make some changes that will directly impact those students in that given semester,” Bean adds.

In my own experience I’ve also seen professors offer extra credit if a significant percentage of the class completes their course evaluations.

Professors Are People Too

“Describe your experience of the class, not just how you feel about the professor,” Dr. Bean said. “That’s what really helps faculty improve.”

She also reminds students to be aware of unconscious biases.

“There’s research showing that biased against faculty who don’t speak English as their native language; women don’t get as high of scores as male faculty. Studies also show that if students know this then they can be thoughtful—what was the teaching really like?” Bean explained.

Dr. Bean adds:

“Learning can be uncomfortable. You might have a different perspective about a year later or—wow, that class really pushed me to think differently. I was uncomfortable, but did I really learn something? The best kind of learning pushes you out of your comfort zone, so keep that in mind,” she said.

Advice for First-Year Students

Dr. Bean offers this advice to students who are filling out their first course evaluations:

Take a moment to reflect on what you learned, not just your grade.

Think about the whole semester, not just the last week.

Keep it constructive. You can be honest and respectful at the same time.

Don’t include personal identifiers. Evaluations are anonymous, probably best to keep them that way.

Focus on the course, not the person. Was it well-organized? Were expectations clear? Did the teaching help you learn?

Final Thoughts

Course evaluations may not seem like a big deal, but they’re a powerful way to make your voice heard at UA. Right now, only about 37% of students fill them out. The university hopes to raise that number, because feedback only works if people give it.

Whether it’s your first semester or your final year, take a moment to reflect, write something meaningful, and help shape the future of the classroom, for yourself and for every Zip that comes after you.

“If you think your voice doesn’t matter, think again. We’re listening,” Bean encouraged.